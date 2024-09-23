Washington State coach Jake Dickert’s spirits were higher than one might have expected four days removed from the Cougars’ 45-24 loss to the now-No. 21 Boise State Broncos.

After all, the Wisconsin native’s beloved Milwaukee Brewers are in the MLB postseason and the Cougars have turned the page following two days of rest in their bye week with a return to practice Wednesday morning.

“We told the guys yesterday in the team meeting, after we wiped the film in the morning, that you’re going to tell us what kind of competitor you are,” Dickert said. “And I’ve said it since January, I think we got a team full of competitors.”

Dickert said that the process of getting better involves hard conversations about performance and effort, not only from coaches to players, but also between players themselves.

“No one likes seeing themselves do bad stuff. But more importantly, no one likes how it makes them feel,” Dickert said. “Guys need to own up to it. Some really did, and some need to work on the maturity aspect of what that takes.”

RB Dylan Paine out for the season

Senior running back Dylan Paine of Tumwater, Wash., will miss the remainder of the season following a torn ACL suffered in Boise, Dickert said.

Paine had a limited role through the first three games of the year, but excelled when called upon versus San Jose State on Sept. 20.

After getting three touches versus Portland State, Paine carried the rock six times versus San Jose State for 38 yards and two touchdowns, including three touches for 25 yards and the go-ahead score in the second overtime period.

Paine did not record a carry versus Boise State, but did tally one tackle.

The senior running back’s season-ending injury comes at a time when third-year sophomore Djouvensky Schlenbaker, the Cougars’ other power back, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Dickert had said last week that he expected Schlenbaker to play versus Boise State, but did not have an update following his second straight absence.

Paine stepped up in Schlenbaker’s first absence while true freshman Wayshawn Parker has received the bulk of the Cougars’ RB snaps, exploding onto the scene with 325 yards on 62 carries and two touchdowns this season.

Redshirt freshman Leo Pulalasi of Lakes High School in Tacoma has served as the Cougars’ backup back with 97 yards on 19 carries and a late touchdown against Boise State.

Dickert did not specify if any other running backs would receive reps or playing time in Paine’s absence, but the Cougs have four options with true freshmen Josh Joyner and Allan McKeraghan, redshirt freshman Lane Heeringa and junior Jalen Ridgeway. Ridgeway certainly boasts the most experience, having been a Coug since 2022, but Joyner generated the most buzz in camp.

Return of two starters

What may help a 4-1 Cougar squad is the return of two projected starters who have sat out all five games with injuries. Sophomore wide receiver Carlos Hernandez and junior cornerback Jamorri Colson are fully engaged with practice and expecteed to play in WSU’s next game at Fresno State at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 in Fresno, Calif.

Dickert said this does not mean the two will immediately return to playing 80 snaps per game, but they will, and already have, provided a positive boost to the team.

“We need their energy. I thought they brought it today,” Dickert said. “Just really great to see them out here running. It lifts my spirits. I know that.”

Hernandez entered the season as the Cougars’ second-most experienced returning receiver. The Alhambra, Calif., native made 24 catches for 258 yards last season while playing in all 12 games.