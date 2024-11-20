Denny’s looking to open location at Lewiston

Denny’s is known for being open 24 hours a day, featuring breakfast food, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

The company described itself as one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains with 1,586 locations as of the end of September, according to its most recent earnings statement for the third quarter. Denny’s opened a location in Moscow about a year ago.

The company had a net income of $6.5 million for the three months that ended Sept. 25 and a net income of $14.8 million for the nine months that ended Sept. 25, according to the earnings statement.

The spot formerly occupied by Shari’s has been vacant since the restaurant closed in Lewiston on Memorial Day weekend after opening in 1994 and being part of a 24-hour-a-day chain that specializes in family-style comfort food and pies.