No. 10 Idaho celebrated homecoming with a 23-17 victory over No. 25 Northern Arizona for its first Big Sky conference victory Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome at Moscow.

Northern Arizona (3-3, 1-1) had the ball near midfield down by six with under two minutes to play, but Idaho safety Dwayne McDougle got in front of a PJ London fourth-down pass for a deflection to secure the victory.

The Lumberjacks outgained the Vandals 314 yards to 313 in the tight contest. Idaho (4-2, 1-1) was strong in the running game and gained 189 yards on 42 rushing attempts. Running back Elisha Cummings had 123 yards on 17 carries. Nate Thomas had 67 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown.

Freshmen quarterbacks Jack Wagner and Nick Josifek shared quarterback duties in the game, seemingly trading off pass caller duties every two drives.

Wagner played the first two drives at quarterback. On the second drive, it was the Vandal rushing attack that took over. Idaho ran the ball six straight plays for 60 yards to get within the NAU 10-yard line. On the seventh play of the drive, Wagner pulled the ball back in and found tight end Mike Martinez wide open for a touchdown.

Josifek entered the game on the ensuing drive and led Idaho to back-to-back touchdown drives. The first drive was capped off by a Nate Thomas 13-yard touchdown run through a wide open gap in the right side of the line.

Josifek found wide receiver Jordan Dwyer on the next drive for a 23-yard touchdown strike. Dwyer fought through defensive pass interference to make the catch and the Vandals led 20-10 after the extra point.

Late in the second quarter, defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby got to Northern Arizona quarterback Ty Pennington in the backfield for a sack. Pennington was injured on the play and was taken directly to the locker room. He did not return to the game.