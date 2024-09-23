Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus passed for over 300 yards in his first Cougar start and senior wide receiver Kyle Williams made 10 catches for a Holiday Bowl-record 172 yards in his final game, but WSU could not sustain a record-breaking night from Orange QB Kyle McCord, who passed for over 450 yards in Syracuse’s 52-28 DirecTV Holiday Bowl win over WSU on Friday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

McCord completed 24-of-34 passes for 453 passing yards and five touchdowns as he surpassed former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson (2016) for the all-time single-season Atlantic Coast Conference passing record.

McCord led all passers in the nation with 4,779 yards in 2024.