For some local schools, a perfect graduation rate

Several local high schools made the short list of Idaho districts to record a perfect graduation rate in 2024.

According to data from the state, Potlatch, Nezperce, Highland of Craigmont, Culdesac and Salmon River of Riggins graduated 100% of their seniors last year. There were 15 traditional school districts in that state with that distinction.

All of the 15 school districts are small and rural, but Potlatch had the second-most graduates out of that list with 26.

Potlatch School District Superintendent Janet Avery credited her staff and the community members in the small town for doing their part to make sure the students receive their diplomas.

“I think one of the great benefits of a small district is that we can have more eyes on our students to help them be successful and to work with them on their journey to graduation,” she said.

She said it is “pretty rare” to achieve a 100% rate, not necessarily because students drop out, but because it may take some of them longer than four years to earn all their credits.

Avery, who arrived in Potlatch in 2018, said typical class sizes at Potlatch can range from the low 20s to the 40s. The graduation rate can fluctuate, too. The lowest since Avery arrived was during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 when the graduation rate was 79%. She has also seen graduation rates reach the mid-90s.

Nezperce superintendent Brian Lee said it is “not abnormal” for his small district to reach a perfect graduation rate. His district graduated 11 seniors and he, too, credits the community for that achievement.