Local NewsJanuary 19, 2025

For some local schools, a perfect graduation rate

Report on Idaho’s high school graduations in 2024 shows Potlatch, Nezperce, Highland of Craigmont, Culdesac and Salmon River of Riggins had 100% success

Anthony Kuipers
Moscow High School graduates look out at their family and friends before taking a seat for their commencement on Friday at the ICCU Arena in Moscow.
Moscow High School graduates look out at their family and friends before taking a seat for their commencement on Friday at the ICCU Arena in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Lewiston graduates make their way into the Activity Center for the Lewiston High School Commencement Ceremony Saturday.
Lewiston graduates make their way into the Activity Center for the Lewiston High School Commencement Ceremony Saturday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Several local high schools made the short list of Idaho districts to record a perfect graduation rate in 2024.

According to data from the state, Potlatch, Nezperce, Highland of Craigmont, Culdesac and Salmon River of Riggins graduated 100% of their seniors last year. There were 15 traditional school districts in that state with that distinction.

All of the 15 school districts are small and rural, but Potlatch had the second-most graduates out of that list with 26.

Potlatch School District Superintendent Janet Avery credited her staff and the community members in the small town for doing their part to make sure the students receive their diplomas.

“I think one of the great benefits of a small district is that we can have more eyes on our students to help them be successful and to work with them on their journey to graduation,” she said.

She said it is “pretty rare” to achieve a 100% rate, not necessarily because students drop out, but because it may take some of them longer than four years to earn all their credits.

Avery, who arrived in Potlatch in 2018, said typical class sizes at Potlatch can range from the low 20s to the 40s. The graduation rate can fluctuate, too. The lowest since Avery arrived was during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 when the graduation rate was 79%. She has also seen graduation rates reach the mid-90s.

Nezperce superintendent Brian Lee said it is “not abnormal” for his small district to reach a perfect graduation rate. His district graduated 11 seniors and he, too, credits the community for that achievement.

He said it’s the result of “strong community involvement and consistent policies surrounding attendance and communication with parents and guardians around our students’ attendance.”

Among the bigger schools in the area, Lewiston High graduated 266 students, which accounts for 90.5%. District-wide, which also includes Tammany High School, there were 301 students who graduated for 86%.

Moscow High School had 172 graduates, which amounts to 81.9%. This is also slightly lower than its 87.6% in 2023.

Grangeville High 62 students, or 84.9%; Orofino High graduated 42 students, or 76.4%; and Lapwai graduated 39 students, or 84.8%.

Troy and Genesee high schools achieved a rate in the mid-90s and Deary High graduated 89.9% of its students.

Most local school districts surpassed the state’s average graduation rate of 82.3%.

Idaho Education News reported Wednesday that Idaho’s total graduation rate slightly exceeds the state’s goal of having 81.6% students graduate on time.

The state used to have a goal of graduating 95% of its students, but Idaho officials lowered that goal last year, Idaho Education News reported. Idaho has typically had one of the lowest graduation rates in the country.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

