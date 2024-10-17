Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week

After experiencing a few troublesome windstorms during the last two weeks, the Inland Northwest should expect pleasant weather in the coming days.

The National Weather Service at Spokane forecasts temperatures to be around 10 to 15 degrees above average through Tuesday, gradually cooling as the week goes on.

The agency said in a Facebook post Sunday the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will feel temperatures as high as 85 degrees Monday and 83 degrees Tuesday. These will slowly drop to 79 degrees Wednesday, 71 degrees Thursday and 69 degrees Friday.