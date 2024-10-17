Sections
Local NewsOctober 7, 2024

Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week

National Weather Service at Spokane predicts higher-than-average temperatures over next few days

Emily Pearce
Sunlight moves over the rolling hills of the Palouse at Moscow last week.
Sunlight moves over the rolling hills of the Palouse at Moscow last week.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

After experiencing a few troublesome windstorms during the last two weeks, the Inland Northwest should expect pleasant weather in the coming days.

The National Weather Service at Spokane forecasts temperatures to be around 10 to 15 degrees above average through Tuesday, gradually cooling as the week goes on.

The agency said in a Facebook post Sunday the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will feel temperatures as high as 85 degrees Monday and 83 degrees Tuesday. These will slowly drop to 79 degrees Wednesday, 71 degrees Thursday and 69 degrees Friday.

Pullman and Moscow areas should see temperatures rise to 77 degrees Monday and 75 degrees Tuesday. The agency said these will fall to 69 degrees Wednesday, 62 degrees Thursday and 60 degrees Friday.

Meteorologist Steve Bodnar said temperatures for September were well above normal. The region typically experiences an average of 65.5 degrees for the month; however, this year it was 70 degrees.

He said it’s too early to predict whether this fall will be warmer or cooler than usual. There’s an equal chance it could lean in either direction, he added.

The odds are leaning toward a wetter than average fall, he said. Between October and December, there’s a 40-50% chance of perception being above normal.

