How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9

Former Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley set a career high with 14 tackles in a win over the Browns and Idaho’s Kaden Elliss continues to be a leader for the Falcons’ defense with a 13-tackle performance in a victory over Dallas.

Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9:

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The safety recorded two solo tackles, including one for a loss, on Monday Night Football in a 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to return before the end of the season.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The former WSU quarterback was 10-of-17 passing for 124 yards before he was benched for backup quarterback Desmond Ridder in a 41-24 loss to Cincinnati.

N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: Smith-Wade tied for second on the team with six tackles. The former Coug had four solo tackles in a 23-22 victory against the Saints.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: The defensive tackle was second on the team with seven tackles in a 20-17 loss to the Titans.

LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: Jackson did not see the field in a 26-20 victory against the Seahawks