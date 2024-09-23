Sections
SportsOctober 2, 2024

How former Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 4

Sports staff
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)David Becker

Former Washington State defenders Frankie Luvu and Jalen Thompson stood on opposite sidelines and made mutiple tackles in the Commanders’ 42-14 rout of the Cardinals and former Idaho Vandal Hogan Hatten made his first career tackle in the Lions’ Monday Night Football win over the Seahawks.

Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 4:

WSU

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew completed 14-of-24 passes for 130 yards as the Raiders beat the Browns 20-16.

LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley made seven tackles (four solo) in the Chargers 17-10 loss to the Chiefs.

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu made seven tackles (five solo) and half a sack as the Commanders improved to 3-1 and beat the Cardinals 42-14.

S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson recorded nine tackles (three solo) in the Cardinals’ 42-14 loss to the Commanders.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Chargers.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: Ekuale made one solo tackle in the Patriots’ 30-13 loss to the 49ers.

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: Hicks spent five defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps on the field in the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Chargers.

Idaho

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Kaden Elliss made six tackles (five solo) and registered one QB hit in the Falcons’ 26-24 win over the Saints.

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: Christian Elliss recorded three tackles (two solo) and forced and recovered a fumble in the Patriots’ 30-13 loss to the 49ers.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten served as the Lions long snapper and recorded his first career tackle in the Lions’ 42-29 win over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

