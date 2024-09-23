Idaho firefighters homebound after two weeks in California

The last group of Idaho firefighters who traveled to help battle the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles started their drive home Sunday, more than two weeks after they first set out.

Kamiah Fire Chief Billy Monahan was among the roughly 100 Idaho firefighters who set out the evening of Jan. 8 and morning of Jan. 9 to assist.

“We're very excited to get home and see our families,” Monahan said during a phone interview Saturday. “I think many of the people that came here will cherish this assignment … to be able to say that you were able to help California on something this big is what we do this for.”

Idaho sent 25 engines and five task forces of roughly 20 to 22 people, Monahan said, the first two of which left Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The final groups from Idaho, including Monahan’s, worked their last shift Friday, and left Sunday.

North central Idahoans accompanying Monahan in Kamiah Engine 21 included Captain Josh Pospychalla of Orofino, Engineer Mike Grogan and firefighter brothers Myatt and Matthan Osborn of Kamiah, and Bryan Lowe of White Bird.

Monahan and his crew worked and rested in 24-hour shifts, he said.

“We would work all night long,” he said. “It was kind of difficult because there were times where you were sitting in your seat on the engine at 2 in the morning and you weren't able to lay down and sleep.”

The firefighters assisted battling hot spots from the Palisades Fire, and last week started assisting homeowners who were being allowed back into their neighborhoods to survey damage.

“Many of them, for two weeks, have not been able to see the damage or what's left of any of their lifelong belongings or possessions,” Monahan said.

On Friday, Monahan’s group also worked the area as President Donald Trump toured the Palisades Fire damage in a motorcade.

The Palisades Fire had burned 23,448 acres as of Jan. 23, according to Reuters.

The severity and scale of the fire wasn’t entirely new for Monahan, who retired from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and moved to Idaho in 2017. But he said he believes the experience was especially significant for many of the younger volunteer firefighters from Idaho.

“It’s heartbreaking, whether it's one home or 10,000. Knowing they evacuated and left all their worldly possessions and came back to nothing,” he said. “To go to a big city from rural Idaho and see what they saw had to have been very impactful.”