Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 20, 2024

Moscow-based homeless shelter looking for new home

Family Promise of the Palouse to close its shelter because of infrastructure issues with building

Anthony Kuipers
The entrance to Family Promise of the Palouse is located on the second floor of a building along Palouse River Drive in Moscow on Monday.
The entrance to Family Promise of the Palouse is located on the second floor of a building along Palouse River Drive in Moscow on Monday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Executive Director Autumn Shafer stands in the lobby of Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow on Monday.
Executive Director Autumn Shafer stands in the lobby of Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow on Monday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A shared space for family play and relaxation includes several couches and a variety of toys at Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow on Monday.
A shared space for family play and relaxation includes several couches and a variety of toys at Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow on Monday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow is looking for a new home for its daytime homeless shelter.

Family Promise operates the shelter out of the Jeff and Becky Martin Wellness Center, which has been owned by Gritman Medical Center since 2007.

The building on Palouse River Drive was built in 1957 and has significant infrastructure and maintenance problems, according to Gritman.

As a result, Gritman is planning to close its pool facility in the Martin Wellness Center in January. The hospital said in a news release that the pool is used for wellness classes and exercise by 85 people.

Gritman already moved nonswimming classes out of that building in August and into its facility on the 400 block of South Jackson Street in Moscow.

Family Promise is also a tenant of the Martin Wellness Center and it opened a shelter there in 2013, Director Autumn Shafer told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She said the shelter is used by families who need a place to bathe, make meals, store their items and do laundry. Visitors can also work with Family Promise staff to search for housing, employment and child care. The nonprofit uses local church facilities as nighttime shelters.

Shafer said the shelter helps an average of 15 families a year. Eleven people are currently using the shelter.

Shafer said Family Promise is asking the public for help in finding available buildings to rent or buy.

She said the nonprofit is also accepting financial donations to prepare for a likely increase in rent costs. Family Promise is still operating in the Martin Wellness Center until it can find a new building in the spring.

Shafer said Family Promise is grateful to Gritman for letting the organization use the Martin Wellness Center building at a relatively low cost.

Gritman is completing a comprehensive facilities master plan in 2025 to determine the future of the building and the pool.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsDec. 20
Investigation into abortion referral prompts proposed legal ...
Local NewsDec. 20
Meade to stay at Nez Perce County Jail
Local NewsDec. 20
Idaho legislators preview 2025 session
Local NewsDec. 20
Fighting fires: WSU official speaks on couch burning
Related
State Ed board OKs Mountain View School District split
Local NewsDec. 20
State Ed board OKs Mountain View School District split
COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games
Local NewsDec. 19
COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games
Feds plan update of salmon and dams study
Local NewsDec. 19
Feds plan update of salmon and dams study
SBOE approves DEI restrictions
Local NewsDec. 19
SBOE approves DEI restrictions
WSU team looks to keep soil healthy
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU team looks to keep soil healthy
WSU crowdfunding program sees record participation this year
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU crowdfunding program sees record participation this year
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
Local NewsDec. 18
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
UPDATED AT 4:53 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
Local NewsDec. 18
UPDATED AT 4:53 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy