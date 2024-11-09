PHOTOS: Decision 2024

Andrew Tullsen, of Moscow, holds Tabitha, 1, on his hip while filling out a ballot Tuesday at the Latah County Events Center in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A voter holds their completed ballot up to give the poll worker a little shade from the direct sunlight streaming through the windows Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Voters walk by a stage set for a production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” to reach their polling booths set up at the Viola Community Center Tuesday in Viola. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A voter carries their ballot to the drop box located in the parking lot of Rosauers as shoppers exit the grocery store Tuesday in Pullman. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A voter waits in line to receiver a ballot Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

People wait in line for polls to open as the sun rises Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune