Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 9, 2024

PHOTOS: Decision 2024

People from all across the region exercised their right to vote on Election Day

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Andrew Tullsen, of Moscow, holds Tabitha, 1, on his hip while filling out a ballot Tuesday at the Latah County Events Center in Moscow.
Andrew Tullsen, of Moscow, holds Tabitha, 1, on his hip while filling out a ballot Tuesday at the Latah County Events Center in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A voter holds their completed ballot up to give the poll worker a little shade from the direct sunlight streaming through the windows Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
A voter holds their completed ballot up to give the poll worker a little shade from the direct sunlight streaming through the windows Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Voters walk by a stage set for a production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” to reach their polling booths set up at the Viola Community Center Tuesday in Viola.
Voters walk by a stage set for a production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” to reach their polling booths set up at the Viola Community Center Tuesday in Viola.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A voter carries their ballot to the drop box located in the parking lot of Rosauers as shoppers exit the grocery store Tuesday in Pullman.
A voter carries their ballot to the drop box located in the parking lot of Rosauers as shoppers exit the grocery store Tuesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A voter waits in line to receiver a ballot Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
A voter waits in line to receiver a ballot Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People wait in line for polls to open as the sun rises Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
People wait in line for polls to open as the sun rises Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The ScoopNov. 9
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The ScoopNov. 9
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 9
20 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 9
Honor Roll
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
The ScoopNov. 2
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
The ScoopNov. 2
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
The ScoopNov. 2
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
The ScoopNov. 2
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy