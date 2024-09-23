PREP ROUNDUP
The Moscow Bears toppled the Lewiston Bengals in girls basketball competition for the first time since coach Josh Colvin joined the Moscow program three years ago, prevailing 57-37 to clinch third place in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston on Saturday.
After three close quarters, Moscow pulled away in the fourth for the 20-point victory.
The balanced Bears (5-7) were paced by Brooklyn Becker (14 points), Addison Lassen (13) and Jessa Skinner (10).
Lewiston (5-7) received 10 points from Emery McKarcher, who sank three 3-pointers.
“Exciting for us — that was a big win,” Colvin said.
MOSCOW (5-7)
Addison Lassen 6 1-3 13, Mattea Nuhn 2 0-2 4, Kolbi Kiblen 2 3-4 8, Brooklyn Becker 5 0-0 14, Jessa Skinner 3 4-6 10, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 3 2-2 8, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0, Madi Hennrich 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-14 57.
LEWISTON (5-7)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 2 0-0 4, Skye VanTrease 1 0-0 3, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 1 3-4 5, Avery Lathen 2 1-2 5, Taylor Holman 2 1-1 5, Paytland Schnell 1 0-0 2, Emery McKarcher 3 1-3 10. Totals 13 7-12 37.
Moscow 11 13 16 17—57
Lewiston 8 11 13 5—37
3-point goals — Becker 4, Kiblen, E. McKarcher 3, VanTrease.
Genesee 54, Pomeroy 46
POMEROY — The Bulldogs remained undefeated thanks to a second-half spurt that helped them overcome a 27-22 halftime deficit against the Pirates.
Chloe Grieser and Kendra Meyer combined for 40 points to power Genesee to its seventh straight win of the season.
Pomeroy (5-4) was led by Hollie Van Vogt with 11 points.
“We’ve been coming up clutch in the fourth quarter especially,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I thought Pomeroy was a much-improved team. I gotta hand it to our girls. They’ve been doing it when they have to.”
GENESEE (7-0)
Monica Seubert 4 0-2 10, Alia Wareham 0 2-4 2, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 6 9-13 23, Kendra Meyer 4 7-8 17, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 18-29 54.
POMEROY (5-4)
Hollie Van Vogt 4 1-2 11, Kendyll Potoshnik 2 0-0 4, Sadie Klaveano 1 1-2 3, Taylor Gilbert 2 0-0 5, Kiersten Bartels 3 1-2 9, Molly Warren 1 0-2 2, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 1-2 3, Carmen Fruh 3 0-0 7, Reagan McKeirnan 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 4-11 46.
Genesee 13 9 16 16—54
Pomeroy 17 10 12 7—46
3-point goals — Seubert 2, C. Grieser 2, Meyer 2, Van Vogt 2, Bartels 2, Gilbert, Fruh.
Garfield-Palouse 71, Colton 22
COLTON — Four posted double figures and the Vikings offense lit up the scoreboard with two 20-plus point quarters to rout the host Bulldogs in a Southeast 1B League meeting.
Morgan Lentz paced Garfield-Palouse (8-1, 7-0) with 15 points, followed by Kyra Brantner with 13. Brantner was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and snagged three steals.
Brantner scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. Molly Huffman grabbed seven rebounds to go with her 10 points.
Rori Weber led Colton (4-5, 3-3) with seven points.
Gar-Pal has now defeated every other team in the league.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-1, 7-0)
Reisse Johnson 3 0-0 6, Elena Flansburg 4 1-2 12, Kyra Brantner 5 2-2 13, Ellie Collier 2 2-2 7, Morgan Lentz 4 4-6 15, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 2 0-2 4, Molly Huffman 5 0-0 10, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 1 0-0 2, Madi Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 9-14 71.
COLTON (4-5, 4-3)
Leah Mussen 1 0-2 2, Rori Weber 2 2-4 7, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 2 2-2 6, Clair Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Mere Bell 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 7-10 22.
Gar-Pal 15 20 25 11—71
Colton 5 8 6 3—22
3-point goals — Flansburg 3, Branter, Collier, Lentz 3, Moehrle.
Asotin 28, River View 20
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In an all-Panther nonleague contest, traveling Asotin pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat River View of Kennewick, Wash.
Kelsey Thummel (13 points) and Georgia Schaefer (11) did the bulk of the scoring for the victorious Panthers (3-5).
Full stats were not available.
ASOTIN (3-5)
Kelsey Thummel 4 4-13 13, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0, Carly Browne 1 1-5 3, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Hall 0 0-0 0, Georgia Schaefer 4 3-6 11. Totals 9 8-24 28.
Asotin 3 7 4 14—28
River View 5 1 6 8—20
3-point goals — Thummel.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston 64, Kendrick 57
The Tigers and Bengals tangled in a true cat fight, but it was the Bengals that got the last claw and secured fourth place in the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The Tigers gave the Bengals a scare, leaping out to a 17-14 first quarter lead. Three Bengals hit double figures as Royce Fisher led Lewiston (10-1) with 16 points, Parker Bogar added 14 and Blaze Hepburn posted 12.
Fisher sank four and Bogar made three of the Bengals’ 13 3-pointers.
Ralli Roetcisoender continued his hot-hand en route to a 24-point performance for Kendrick.
LEWISTON (10-1)
Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Royce Fisher 6 0-0 16, Drew Alldredge 0 2-2 2, Jordan Walker 3 0-0 8, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 3, Brady Rudolph 2 2-3 6, Blaze Hepburn 2 3-4 12, Parker Bogar 5 1-1 14, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-10 64.
KENDRICK (4-4)
Maddox Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Cade Silflow 4 2-4 10, Ralli Roetcisoender 10 1-2 24, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 5 0-0 10, Hudson Kirkland 3 1-2 10, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-8 57.
Lewiston 14 19 19 12—64
Kendrick 17 10 14 15—57
3-point goals — Fisher 4, Bogar 3, Roetcisoender 3, Hudson Kirkland 3, Hepburn 2, Krasselt, Torpey.
Moscow 48, Grangeville 21
Recovering from a slow start, Moscow “amped up the pressure defensively” according to coach Josh Uhrig and took over in the second quarter en route to an Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game victory over Grangeville.
Grant Abendroth led scoring with 14 points for the Bears (6-4), who got nine scorers on the board. Abendroth totaled 49 points over the course of what Uhrig called a “very solid three-day tournament” for Moscow.
Gage Smith had a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-6), who were not a part of the original bracket but came in to substitute as Colfax was unable to play Day 3.
Moscow’s Traiden Cummings, who had a 33-point showing in an opening-round game against McCall-Donnelly, was named to the all-tournament team.
GRANGEVILLE (2-6)
Tate Schumacher 1 0-0 2, Tate Thacker 2 0-1 4, McCoy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Will Told 0 1-2 1, Troy Long 0 1-2 1, Gage Smith 4 1-3 10, Blewitt 0 3-4 3. Totals 7 6-12 21.
MOSCOW (6-4)
Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 4 1-1 10, JP Breese 2 0-0 4, Traiden Cummings 1 0-0 2, Maurice Bethel 2 0-0 4, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 6 2-2 14, Max Winfree 0 3-4 3, Andrew Hurley 2 0-0 5, Emeth Toebben 1 0-0 2, Jonas Mordhorst 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 6-7 48.
Grangeville 9 3 3 6—21
Moscow 7 16 17 8—48
3-point goals — Smith, Godfrey, Hurley.
Lapwai 60, Logos 54
MOSCOW — To cap off the inaugural Lapwai/Logos Christmas Tournament, the host teams met in a back-and-forth game that saw the Wildcats rally from a mid-game deficit to overcome Logos on the Knights’ home court.
Although both Lapwai and Logos are members of the 2A Whitepine League, this was considered a nonleague meeting.
Vincent Kipp scored a career-high 27 points and made six assists to lead the Wildcats (5-3), who avenged a defeat to the Knights suffered earlier in the season. LaRicci George-Smith contributed another 13 points and had 10 rebounds for the victorious effort.
Seamus Wilson led the way for the Knights (6-4) with 22 points, while Lucius Comis added 15.
Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said his Wildcats “feel like we’re a different team right now,” having won five straight games since losing their first three to start the season.
LAPWAI (5-3)
Julian Barros 0 1-2 1, Marcisio Noriega 2 0-0 4, DaRon Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 4 1-3 9, Douglas Pappan 2 0-0 6, Vincent Kipp 8 9-13 27, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 6 1-1 13. Totals 22 12-19 60.
LOGOS (6-4)
Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 6 9-9 22, Bo Whitling 1 2-2 5, Baxter Covington 1 0-0 3, Lucius Comis 6 0-0 15, Jes Brower 2 0-0 4, Ransom Sentz 0 1-2 1, Nate Monjure 0 1-3 1, Gunnar Holloway 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 15-19 54.
Lapwai 16 8 20 16—60
Logos 16 17 7 14—54
3-point goals — Pappan 2, Kipp 2, Wilson, Whitling, Covington, Comis.
Pomeroy 62, Genesee 27
POMEROY — The Pirates beat the Bulldogs behind a dominant third quarter in which they outscored the visiting team 21-1 in an interstate encounter.
Kyzer Herres led Pomeroy (4-5, 3-1) with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said Kyzer played his best all-around game of the year. Braxton McKeirnan added 17 points.
Jackson Banks scored 13 points for Genesee (3-5, 2-2).
“Our bench gave us a big lift tonight and contributed in a variety of ways,” Wolf said. “We have been waiting for this to happen and will need more of it going forward.”
GENESEE (3-5, 2-2)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-2 0, Vince Crowley 3 1-2 7, Noah Bollman 1 0-0 3, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 4 1-2 13, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Chapman 0 0-0 0, Ketcheson 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-8 27.
POMEROY (4-5, 3-1)
Jacob Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Reggie Ott 1 1-2 3, Braxton McKeirnan 8 1-1 17, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Kyzer Herres 7 4-4 18, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 7, Rory McKeirnan 2 2-2 6, Boone Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Robby Van Vogt 2 0-0 4, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2, Vinnie Vecchio 0 0-0 0, Totals 25 8-9 62.
Genesee 12 8 1 6—27
Pomeroy 16 15 21 10—62
3-point goals — Genesee 6, Bollman, Banks 4, Hubbard. Pomeroy 2, Morfin, Schmidt.
Asotin 51, River View 29
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Cody Ells led the way with 16 points as Asotin mastered another team of Panthers in River View of Kennewick, Wash.
Asotin (8-1), which led 34-11 at halftime, enjoyed another 10 points from post AJ Olerich.
ASOTIN (8-1)
Bennett Anderson 0 0-2 0, Sawyer Biery 4 0-0 8, Peter Eggleston 2 0-3 4, Spencer Conklin 1 2-4 5, Christian Walling 0 0-0 0, Sam Hall 2 2-2 6, Cody Ells 5 3-4 16, Sam Schaffer 1 0-0 3, AJ Olerich 3 4-4 10, Tekoa Leister 0 0-0 0, Kaden Amend 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-19 51.
RIVER VIEW (0-9)
Chris Espinoza 1 0-0 3, Hyatt Clark 1 2-5 5, Dre Dimond 6 1-2 15, David Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ben Revance 1 0-0 3, Aiden Tyohyofih 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 4-9 30.
Asotin 13 21 12 5—51
River View 6 5 11 7—29
3-point goals — Conklin, Schaffer, Dimon 2, Espinoza, Clark, Revance.
JV — Asotin def. River View.
Garfield-Palouse 55, Colton 22
COLTON — Lane Collier put up 12 points to lead eight scorers for Garfield-Palouse as the Vikings remained unbeaten in Southeast 1B League play with a blitz over Colton.
Gar-Pal (7-2, 7-0) made a statement with a 25-6 opening quarter, and held the host Wildcats (0-9, 0-5) to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-2, 7-0)
Bryce Pfaff 4 0-1 9, Lane Collier 4 2-2 12, Macent Rardon 2 1-2 5, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 3 0-0 6, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 2 1-2 5, Landon Orr 3 0-0 6, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 4 0-0 9, Cooper Wells 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-7 55.
COLTON (0-9, 0-5)
Wyatt Baysinger 2 0-0 4, J. Dimmick 0 0-0 0, B. Schlee 0 0-0 0, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0, R. Impson 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 3 1-2 7, Hayden Purnell 0 0-0 0, S. Nollmeyer 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Moehrle 2 0-0 4, I. Michel 1 0-0 2, L. Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 1-2 22.
Gar-Pal 25 12 11 7—55
Colton 6 9 6 1—22
3-point gaols — Collier 2, Pfaff, Sperber, Wells, Nollmeyer.
AWARDS
Clarkston’s Jaelyn McCormack-Marks earns Avista Holiday Tournament MVP
Following the 12th annual Avista Holiday Hoops Tournament in which Bonners Ferry won the boys bracket and Clarkston won the girls bracket, the all-tournament lineups were announced, with one player selected from each of the Day 3 participating schools.
Asher Williams of Bonners Ferry was selected as the boys tournament’s MVP following his 22-point finals performance and Clarkston’s Jaelyn McCormack-Marks earned the girls bracket’s MVP award after leading the Bantams to the finals. McCormack-Marks posted 14 points in the Bantams’ final win over Grangeville.
Boys All-Tournament Team
Bonners Ferry – Thomas Bateman
Clarkston – Josh Hoffman
Grangeville – Grangeville Team
Kendrick – Ralli Roetcisoender
Lewiston – Royce Fisher
McCall-Donnelly – Sam Penny
Moscow – Traiden Cummings
Pendleton – Carter Cary
Most Valuable Player – Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry
Girls All-Tournament Team
Clarkston – Aneysa Judy
Grangeville – Siena Wagner
Lakeland – Jersi McMurray
Lewiston – Skye Van Trease
Moscow – Kolbi Kiblen
Pendleton – Nessa Neveau
Shelton – Janelle Krise
Most Valuable Player – Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Clarkston
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Loggers’ McNeal triumphs at Rollie Lane Invite
NAMPA, Idaho — Hayley McNeal of Potlatch won a 152-pound girls title in the Rollie Lane Invitational, winning by decision over reigning state champion Roxy Sheen of Buhl by a 12-7 decision in a final which coach Bryan Bryngelson said she “controlled the entire time.”
Lewiston’s Joely Slyter was runner-up at 114, and Shelby Prather of Potlatch finished eighth at 132.
Tate Cuthbertson of Lewiston was the only Tribune-area boy to place in the large regional event, taking eighth at 175.