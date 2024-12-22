PREP ROUNDUP

KELLOGG, Idaho — James Greene of Moscow won by fall in all four of his matches en route to a 175-pound wrestling title in the George Wild Tournament held at Kellogg High School on Friday and Saturday.

Greene, who is 11-0 so far this season, led the Bears to a sixth-place overall finish from a field of 23 teams.

Teammate Eian Schwecke notched his own title at 126, pulling out a down-to-the-wire 7-6 decision in the final against Timothy Schmidt of Eureka, Mont.

“Match of the weekend for us,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “He got a couple of clutch takedowns.”

The Bears also enjoyed second-place finishes from Aidan Prakash at 150 and Paul Dixon at 285. Other area standouts at the tournament included Orofino’s Hunter Gamble (second place, 138) and Clearwater Valley-Kooskia’s Conner Christensen (second, 157), Jake Fabbi (third, 150) and Estuardo Pederbaugh (fourth, 165).

Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 236; 2. Post Falls 195; 3. Sandpoint 178.5; 4. Kellogg 174; 5. St. Maries 153; 6. Moscow 145; 7. Eureka 121.5; 8. Clearwater Valley 112; 9. Timberlake 109; 10. Flathead 86.5; 11. Libby/Troy 66; 12. Coeur d’Alene 2 66; 13. Grangeville 46; 14. Lakesdie 44.5; 15. Priest River 42; 16. Bonners Ferry 38; 17. Polson 37; 18. Lakeland 34; 19. Lewiston 26; 20. Orofino 25.5; 21. Kootenai 15.5; 22. Kootenai Classical 11; 23. Lapwai 8.

Bantams’ Ockwell rules the roost

SPOKANE — Clarkston’s Clayton Ockwell took the title at 132 pounds to lead the Bantams to a fifth-place overall finish from a field of 27 teams in the M2 Mallet Tournament at Rogers High School.

Fellow Bantams Justyn Watters and Ryan Marksmeier took second and third at 280 and 120, respectively.

Dillon Gassenberg of Colfax placed second at 138, helping the Bulldogs come in 14th as a team. In girls competition, Hannah Appleford of Asotin made a runner-up showing of her own.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston 70, Weiser 38

WEISER, Idaho — The unbeaten Bengals were back in characteristic 3-point shooting form with 16 baskets from beyond the arc in a nonleague win over southern foe Weiser.

Royce Fisher led the way with 20 points for Lewiston (8-0), while Blaze Hepburn (16), Dray Torpey (14) and Jordan Walker (14) all made major offensive contributions of their own. The Bengals dominated every quarter but the second, adding 10-plus points apiece to their advantage in the first, third and fourth.

The loss was the first of the season for Weiser.

LEWISTON (8-0)

Dray Torpey 5 0-0 14, Royce Fisher 8 0-0 20, Drew Alldredge 0 1-2 1, Jordan Walker 5 1-2 14, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 1 0-0 3, Blaze Hepburn 6 0-0 16, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-4 70.

WEISER (6-1)

T. Herrera 1 0-2 2, K. Cook 4 0-0 10, S. Crossley 2 2-2 6, D. Funke 1 2-2 5, J. Micar 4 0-0 10, G. Walker 2 2-2 6, K. Walker 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 38.

Lewiston 21 10 18 21—70

Weiser 9 12 8 9—38

3-point goals — Torpey 4, Fisher 4, Hepburn 4, Walker 3, Rudolph, Cook 2, Micar 2, Funke.

Pomeroy 65, Oakesdale 46

OAKESDALE, Wash. — Traveling Pomeroy upset Oakesdale in Southeast 1B League play.

The Pirates (2-4, 2-1) posted a statement-making 17-6 opening quarter. The game was tighter after that, but Pomeroy never gave up its advantage.

Jett Slusser had a big performance with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Pirates. Braxton McKeirnan had 15 points and five boards, and Jacob Reisinger added 10 points and three assists.

“This team has a chance to go on a run and win a lot of games,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “This is a hard-working group that practices really well, and I think it will start showing up in games more.”

OAKESDALE (5-2, 3-1)

DeMeerleer 1 0-0 2, Reed 2 6-10 11, Anderson 5 4-5 14, Melhus 2 1-2 5, Wagner 2 0-2 4, Roper 1 2-2 5, Dingman 0 0-2 0, Lobdell 2 1-4 5, Henning 0 0-0 0, Totals 15 14-27 46

POMEROY (2-4, 2-1)

Jacob Reisinger 1 8-9 10, Braxton McKeirnan 4 7-9 15, Jett Slusser 7 0-2 20, Kyzer Herres 4 1-4 9, Cesar Morfin 2 0-2 5, Rory McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 1-2 4, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Van Vogt 0 2-2 2, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Totals 19 19-30 65

Oakesdale 6 10 15 15—46

Pomeroy 17 14 15 19—65

3-point goals — Reed, Roper, Slusser 6, Morfin, Schmidt.

Kamiah 59, Potlatch 41

POTLATCH — Five players scored at least nine points as the Kubs clawed past the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League game.

Matthew Oatman put up 17 points for Kamiah (7-0, 4-0), while Jaden Crowe, Everett Oatman, Dave Kludt and Lawson Landmark scored nine apiece.

Potlatch (3-3, 1-2) was paced by Everett Lovell with 21 points and Chase Lovell with 12.

“Just a really good league win,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “All but one (player) got into the scoring book with some points on the board.”

KAMIAH (7-0, 4-0)

Todd Roberts 1 0-0 2, Jaden Crowe 4 0-0 9, Jack Engeldow 1 0-0 2, Matthew Oatman 8 0-0 17, Everett Oatman 4 1-1 9, Dave Kludt 2 4-4 9, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 3 1-3 9, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-8 59.

POTLATCH (3-3, 1-2)

Tyson Chambers 0 0-0 0, Chase Lovell 4 2-3 12, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 9 0-0 21, Jameson Morris 2 0-0 5, Brody Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Hunter Redmon 0 1-1 1. Totals 16 3-4 41.

Kamiah 21 15 11 12—59

Potlatch 9 7 7 18—41

3-point goals — Landmark 2, Crowe, M. Oatman, Kludt, E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell 2, Morris.

JV — Kamiah 59, Potlatch 27.

Logos 66, Prairie 61

MOSCOW — Lucius Comis and Seamus Wilson combined for 44 points to power Logos of Moscow in a closely contested 2A Whitepine League win.

The host Knights (3-2, 3-1) trailed 37-30 at halftime, but surged ahead with a 20-8 showing in the third quarter and maintained the edge through the fourth. Comis had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Wilson added another 20 points plus seven assists and seven steals — the last of those facilitating a dagger layup in the closing stages of the game. Teammate Bo Whitling also reached double figures at 10 points.

For the Pirates (4-3, 1-2), Briggs Rambo put up a team-high 22 points and Phil Schwartz had 16.

LOGOS (3-2, 3-1)

Ryan Daniels 3 1-2 7, Seamus Wilson 8 3-4 20, Bo Whitling 4 0-0 10, Lucius Comis 11 1-1 24, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Gideon Haney 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-7 66.

PRAIRIE (4-3, 1-2)

Levi Gehring 3 1-1 7, Phil Schwartz 6 1-4 16, Briggs Rambo 10 2-3 22, Nate Forsmann 2 0-1 4, Riley Shears 3 1-1 7, Matt Wemhoff 1 3-4 5. Totals 23 8-13 61.

Logos 13 17 20 16—66

Prairie 13 24 8 16—61

3-point goals — Whitling 2, Wilson, Comis, Monjure, Schwartz 3.

Garfield-Palouse 61, Tekoa-Rosalia 14

ROSALIA, Wash. — Lane Collier amassed 25 points to lead nine scorers in a Southeast 1B League win for Garfield-Palouse against host Tekoa-Rosalia.

Bryce Pfaff scored another 14 for the Vikings (5-2, 5-0), who blitzed to a 23-7 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. Gar-Pal held the hosts scoreless in the final frame.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (5-2, 5-0)

Bryce Pfaff 7 0-0 14, Lane Collier 10 4-9 25, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Ayden Bassler 2 0-0 4, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 0 1-2 1, Riley Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Landon Orr 2 0-0 5, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 5-11 61.