The community has one final chance to comment on the Pullman Planning Commission’s proposed in-town restrictions to short-term rentals like Airbnbs.
The changes are part of a much larger effort to update the city’s zoning code, one of the biggest overhauls in more than two decades.
A public hearing will be held on the matter during the commission’s meeting at 7 p.m. today at Pullman City Hall. The comment period is the last of several opportunities that have been offered while officials review the modifications.
The commission plans to make a recommendation to the Pullman City Council, which will make the final decision on the zoning code update including short-term rental restrictions.
The city currently requires short-term rental operators to obtain a conditional use permit from the hearing examiner, according to documents attached to the meeting agenda.
Under the new code, owners would instead need to acquire a short-term rental permit including a $350 initial application fee and $150 annual renewal cost, according to the documents. The application also includes several requirements.
Documents say operators must submit a plot and floor plan displaying evacuation routes. They must provide where the rental is being advertised, which has to include a permit number on the listing.
Applicants need a business license through the Washington State Department of Revenue, and they must prove lodging, business and other taxes have been paid before operating the rental.
Owners must also live within 30 minutes from the property, and be available 24 hours a day to respond to complaints, concerns and questions.
Neighbors of the rental and the city need to be provided contact information of the owner. The listing also has to have short-term rental insurance.
The property must pass an inspection to ensure it complies with all city regulations, and are subject to re-inspections annually.
Violations may be handed down to the owner. The first two within a year lead to a written warning, while the third includes revocation of the short-term rental endorsement.
Other requirements include an occupancy limit of 10 people. An emergency evacuation plan must be provided, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors must be installed.
More regulations and details about the proposed code can be found by visiting pullman-wa.gov/news_detail_T18_R131.php.
Public comment can be submitted by emailing Assistant Planner Ariel Medeiros at medeiros@pullman-wa.gov.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.