Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington

Washington has officially counted all the ballots in its general election, and the results didn’t stray far from tradition.
While all the state executive offices like the governor and secretary of state were won by Democrats, the lawmakers representing eastern Washington are Republican.
Democrat Kamala Harris comfortably won the majority of the vote over Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election. Democrat Bob Ferguson defeated Republican Dave Reichert for governor.
Incumbent Republican state legislators Sen. Mark Schoesler, Rep. Mary Dye and Rep. Joe Schmick all won their respective races in District 9. Republican Michael Baumgartner will succeed Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in representing District 5 in the U.S. Congress.
There were only three local county commissioner races and most of them were unopposed.
Whitman County had a number of town measures on the ballot and not all of them passed. Such measures must gain a 60% supermajority in order to pass.
The Uniontown parks improvement levy that would have generated funds over the next years for maintenance and improvements was rejected by constituents. The measure received 100 approving votes to 94 disapproving votes.
The Endicott town park maintenance levy failed with 87 yes votes to 78 no votes. The $15,000 levy was proposed to maintain parks, public spaces and the Third Street divider in town.
Rosalia’s town street levy of $50,000 was rejected by voters with 186 approving votes to 129 disapproving votes.
Rosalia Parks and Recreation’s levy also failed with 317 yes votes to 274 no votes. The $98,500 measure would have financed maintenance and operation costs of the Rosalia Park and Swimming Pool.
Tekoa Parks and Recreation’s $130,000 proposal to renew a previous levy was rejected with 307 approving votes to 207 disapproving votes. The measure would have funded maintenance and operations for local parks.
The Whitman County Cemetery District 2 in Garfield $120,000 levy failed with 259 yes votes to 181 no votes. It was proposed to support operations, maintenance and a variety of improvements to the grounds.
WASHINGTON ELECTION RESULTS
STATEWIDE
President — Kamala Harris (Dem), 2,245,849; Donald Trump (Rep), 1,530,923; Robert Kennedy Jr. (Ind), 54,868; Jill Stein (Ind), 29,754; Chase Oliver (Lib), 16,428, Claudia De la Cruz (Ind), 8,695; Cornel West (Ind), 7,254; Shiva Ayyadurai (Ind), 3,323
U.S. CONGRESS
U.S. Senator — Maria Cantwell (Dem), 2,252,577; Raul Garcia (Rep), 1,549,187
Congressional District 1 — Suzan DelBene (Dem), 227,213; Jeb Brewer (Rep), 132,538
Congressional District 2 — Rick Larsen (Dem), 263,750; Cody Hart (Rep), 148,167
Congressional District 3 — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Dem), 215,177; Joe Kent (Rep), 199,054
Congressional District 4 — Dan Newhouse (Rep), 153,477; Jerrod Sessler (Rep), 136,175
Congressional District 5 — Michael Baumgartner (Rep), 240,619; Carmela Conroy (Dem), 156,074
Congressional District 6 — Emily Randall (Dem), 239,687; Drew MacEwen (Rep), 182,182
Congressional District 7 — Pramila Jayapal (Dem), 352,286; Dan Alexander (Rep), 66220
Congressional District 8 — Kim Schrier (Dem), 224,607; Carmen Goers (Rep), 190,675
Congressional District 9 — Adam Smith (Dem), 182,780; Melissa Chaudhry (Dem), 90,601
Congressional District 10 — Marilyn Strickland (Dem), 203,732; Don Hewett (Rep), 143,492
STATE EXECUTIVE
Governor — Bob Ferguson (Dem), 2,143,368; Dave Reichert (Rep), 1,709,818
Lt. Governor — Denny Heck (Dem), 2,112,132; Dan Matthews (Rep), 1,674,025
Secretary of State — Steve Hobbs (Dem), 2,234,420; Dale Whitaker (Rep), 1,535,977
State Treasurer — Mike Pellicciotti (Dem), 2,148,764; Sharon Hanek (Rep), 1,600,370
State Auditor — Pat McCarthy (Dem), 2,170,306; Matt Hawkins (Rep), 1,568,750
Attorney General — Nick Brown (Dem), 2,093,570; Pete Serrano (Rep), 1,669,884
Commissioner of Public Lands — Dave Upthegrove (Dem), 1,969,936; Jaime Herrera Beutler (Rep), 1,765,121
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Chris Reykdal, 1,746,848, David Olson, 1,543,550
Insurance Commissioner — Patty Kuderer (Dem), 2,091,969, Phil Fortunato (Rep), 1,598,032
INITIATIVES
Initiative measure 2066 (Natural gas) — Yes, 1,941,474; No, 1,813,169
Initiative measure 2109 (Repeal excise tax) — No, 2,437,419; Yes, 1,364,510
Initiative measure 2117 (Carbon tax credit trading) — No, 2,340,077; Yes, 1,437,103
Initiative measurer 2124 (Long-term care) — No, 2,077,215; Yes, 1,668,435
WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE (Area races)
District 9 State Senator (Unopposed) — Mark Schoesler (Rep), 57,974
District 9 State Representative — Mary Dye (Rep), 50,468; Patrick Miller (Dem), 27,092
District 9 State Representative — Joe Schmick (Rep), 50,211; Pam Kohlmeier (Dem), 28,236
WHITMAN COUNTY
Commissioner 1 (unopposed) — Art Swannack (Rep), 12,869.
Commissioner 2 (unopposed) — Tom Handy (Ind), 13,455.
Superior Court Judge — Roger Sandberg, 10,550; Jenna Brozik, 7,561.
Colton general operation levy — Yes, 179; No, 71.
Endicott fire and EMT protection levy — Yes, 139; No, 29.
Endicott street work and maintenance levy — Yes, 108; No, 58.
Endicott park maintenance levy — Failed: Yes, 87; No, 78.
Oakesdale public safety levy — Yes, 207; No, 46.
Oakesdale street maintenance levy — Yes, 164; No, 89.
Oakesdale street work levy — Yes, 167; No, 85.
Palouse operation and maintenance levy – Yes, 424; No, 238.
Palouse pool levy — Yes, 432; No, 234.
Palouse road oiling and maintenance levy — Yes, 416; No, 249.
Rosalia street levy — Failed: Yes, 186; No, 129.
St. John street improvement levy — Yes, 243; No, 110.
St. John water and sewer upgrade levy — Yes, 248; No, 106.
Tekoa street levy — Yes, 252; No, 164.
Uniontown park improvement levy — Failed: Yes, 100; No, 94.
Uniontown operation and maintenance of public library levy — Yes, 120; No, 74.
Fire district 6 maintenance and operation levy — Yes, 96; No, 20.
LaCrosse park district 1 operation and maintenance levy — Yes, 258; No, 125.
Garfield park district 2 maintenance and operation levy — Yes, 306; No, 156.
St. John Park District 3 operation levy — Yes, 491; No, 187.
Oakesdale park district 4 operation levy — Yes, 301; No, 155.
Rosalia Park District 5 special tax levy (multi—county results) — Failed: Yes, 341; No, 282.
Tekoa park district 6 maintenance and operation levy — Failed: Yes, 307; No, 207.
Endicott park district 7 operation fund levy — Yes, 206; No, 105.
Oakesdale cemetery district 1 improvements and maintenance levy — Yes, 269; No, 153.
Whitman County cemetery district 2 maintenance levy — Failed: Yes, 259; No, 181.
St. John cemetery district 3 maintenance and operation levy — Yes, 473; No, 143.
Endicott cemetery district 4 maintenance and operation levy — Yes, 177; No, 73.
ASOTIN COUNTY
Commissioner 1 — Brian Shinn (No party), 5,830; Dennis Lenz (No party), 4,293
Commissioner 2 (Unopposed) — Chris Seubert (Rep), 8,524
Public Utility District Commissioner 2 — Don Nuxoll, 5,647; Amber Jeffreys, 2,641.
Superior Court Judge (Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties) — Brooke Burns, 11,163
Clarkston EMS Levy — Yes, 1,741; No, 919
GARFIELD COUNTY
Commissioner 1 (Unopposed) — Jim Nelson (Rep), 1,198
Commissioner 2 (Unopposed) — Larry Ledgerwood (No party), 1,061