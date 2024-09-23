Hunt’s term began Dec. 31 and will run through 2030. He will join a series of special meetings this week to interview finalists for the next university president in private executive sessions.

Hunt graduated from WSU in 1967.

The Democrat legislator has served more than 20 years in political office — 16 in the House of Representatives and eight in the Senate. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection and would be retiring. He will complete his term this month where he represented the 22nd Legislative District in the Senate that includes South Puget Sound and Olympia.