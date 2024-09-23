Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Sam Hunt
Sam HuntCourtesy photo

A longtime Washington State legislator and former Cougar has joined the Washington State University Board of Regents.

A WSU Insider post on Friday announced Sam Hunt was appointed to the board by Washington Governor Jay Inslee. He replaced Heather Redman, who left when her term concluded last fall.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Hunt’s term began Dec. 31 and will run through 2030. He will join a series of special meetings this week to interview finalists for the next university president in private executive sessions.

Hunt graduated from WSU in 1967.

The Democrat legislator has served more than 20 years in political office — 16 in the House of Representatives and eight in the Senate. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection and would be retiring. He will complete his term this month where he represented the 22nd Legislative District in the Senate that includes South Puget Sound and Olympia.

Related
Local NewsJan. 14
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
Local NewsJan. 14
Little takes State of the State on the road
Local NewsJan. 14
Finance committee hears health department changes
Local NewsJan. 14
Supreme Court declines to issue stay in case involving Eggle...
Related
PRH board president resigns
Local NewsJan. 14
PRH board president resigns
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area
Local NewsJan. 13
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
Local NewsJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
New jail nearing its debut
Local NewsJan. 12
New jail nearing its debut
What to expect from the 2025 Washington Legislature
Local NewsJan. 12
What to expect from the 2025 Washington Legislature
Consider changes to washer and dryer to save water, energy
Local NewsJan. 11
Consider changes to washer and dryer to save water, energy
Anna Nofsinger appointed as newest PRH commissioner
Local NewsJan. 11
Anna Nofsinger appointed as newest PRH commissioner
Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case
Local NewsJan. 11
Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy