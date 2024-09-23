Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 20, 2024

State Ed board OKs Mountain View School District split

Idaho County voters now must decide to create two districts

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation

In May, Idaho County voters will decide whether to split Mountain View School District into two separate districts.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved the Mountain View School District Board of Trustees’ request to divide the district on Wednesday.

Mountain View School District board member Tyler Harrington said during Wednesday’s meeting that the current district is more than 8,000 square miles in size. It currently serves five schools in Elk City, Grangeville and Kooskia and has a total student population of 1,062 students.

Grangeville schools have the largest population with 800 students. Harrington said people in the smaller towns outside Grangeville feel like they’re “second-hand citizens” compared to Grangeville and want more control over their schools.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“This has been an issue for years,” he said.

Harrington said he’s heard some people say they will never vote for a Mountain View School District levy again because of this tension between the schools.

If approved, the district would be split into the Grangeville School District and the Clearwater School District.

Grangeville School District would have Grangeville Elementary School and Grangeville High School.

Clearwater School District would have Elk City School, Clearwater Valley Elementary and Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School.

Related
Local NewsDec. 20
Investigation into abortion referral prompts proposed legal ...
Local NewsDec. 20
Meade to stay at Nez Perce County Jail
Local NewsDec. 20
Idaho legislators preview 2025 session
Local NewsDec. 20
Moscow-based homeless shelter looking for new home
Related
Fighting fires: WSU official speaks on couch burning
Local NewsDec. 20
Fighting fires: WSU official speaks on couch burning
COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games
Local NewsDec. 19
COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games
Feds plan update of salmon and dams study
Local NewsDec. 19
Feds plan update of salmon and dams study
SBOE approves DEI restrictions
Local NewsDec. 19
SBOE approves DEI restrictions
WSU team looks to keep soil healthy
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU team looks to keep soil healthy
WSU crowdfunding program sees record participation this year
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU crowdfunding program sees record participation this year
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
Local NewsDec. 18
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
UPDATED AT 4:53 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
Local NewsDec. 18
UPDATED AT 4:53 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy