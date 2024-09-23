STORY OF THE YEAR: Lapwai, WSU's Wynott wins one last award for 2024

It was not long into 2024 that the Tribune and Daily News first reported on what would ultimately be named the area's sports story of the year.

An article titled, “Lapwai’s Kase Wynott leads the nation in scoring, nears state career scoring record” ran on Jan. 7. Wynott officially became Idaho’s all-time high school basketball career scoring leader less than three weeks later. The 6-foot-6 guard/forward went on to lead the Wildcats to their third state title from his four years on the team and graduate in a shower of accolades and awards.

Having initially committed to play college hoops for Utah State, Wynott further pleased local fans by changing course in favor of Washington State, and is now midway through his freshman season with the Cougars.

Going out in a blaze of glory

“We were all lucky to witness Kase’s historic career,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “He represented Lapwai with pride, and his name is going to be in the history books for a long time.”

The Wildcats were in the opening quarter of an eventual 99-47 victory over Whitepine League opponent Clearwater Valley of Kooskia on Jan. 25 when Wynott reached a state-record 2,590 career points, sinking a layup off an assist from Christopher Bohnee to seal the deal.

He had just broken the state’s single-game record with 68 points in a 105-43 win against Genesee on Jan. 19 to put himself on the brink of the adding the career mark to his collection. The latter had been held for 31 years by Jared Mercer of Kamiah, who graduated in 1993 with 2,589 points on his ledger.

Wynott would put substantially more distance between his total and Mercer’s, ending up with 2,962 total points after scoring 46 in the Wildcats’ 67-54 victory in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship over Lakeside of Plummer on March 2.

Wynott scored at a rate of 36 points per game his senior season with Lapwai — the fifth-highest in the country, according to statistics compiled by MaxPreps.com. With an additional 13.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per outing to his credit, he averaged a double-double, and almost a triple-double.

“I always knew he could score the basketball since a young age,” Eastman said. “The best part was to see his development with other parts of his game and his basketball IQ. Also, his dedication to the weight room and early morning 6 a.m. workout routine all paid off.”