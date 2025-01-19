Trump comeback complete

ANALYSIS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump got the last laugh, beating a slew of criminal charges without punishment and defeating his political foes. His reward: dealing with often-clashing Republicans in Congress.

The president-elect returned to Washington on Saturday to kick off the capital city’s quadrennial pomp and circumstance around a new presidential term. But a lot has changed since he delivered his first inaugural address eight long years ago.

When Trump arrives, he will do so with a tighter grip on the Republican Party than when he left town in January 2021, a greater ability to influence the media and an unexpected declaration that he has “changed.”

Trump used his 2017 address to portray a country that had descended into an economic hellscape he referred to as “American carnage.” In the run-up to his second inauguration, however, he has vowed to usher in a “Golden Age of America.”

Expect Trump to focus his address on several main issues, said Republican strategist Ford O’Connell: paring inflation, extending his 2017 tax cuts, the southern border and immigration, public safety, and maximizing the domestic production of oil and gas.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both took their best shots at the president-elect during an unprecedented general election but failed to turn back his political comeback, even after he had amassed 91 criminal charges.

‘Maybe we all changed’

Trump will take the oath of office Monday afternoon indoors inside the Capitol Rotunda, an allowance made for expected freezing temperatures. Moments later, he will watch Biden and Harris depart the Capitol’s East Front as private citizens — a scenario the Democratic duo long warned would essentially mark the end of America’s democratic system. Yet, some Biden administration officials this week have praised Trump and his team for helping to secure a long-sought ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Biden himself said Wednesday afternoon that they worked as “one team” to close the deal. Paradoxically, a few hours later, during his farewell address, Biden alluded to Trump and his allies by warning that “an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms — and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.”

For his part, Trump was asked last week about technology sector executives coming to meet with him at his Florida resort, something that did not happen before his first term.

“Maybe we all changed. I think they’ve gained a lot of respect,” he said. “I think they looked at the mandate that we got; as you know, we won the popular vote” and “we won all seven swing states,” Trump added, noting that some financial sector bigwigs also recently made the trek to Mar-a-Lago. “I also think it’s like, ‘Let’s get something done.’”

Notably, congressional Democrats have not reacted to his every contentious statement, nomination or social media post with the loud shock and ire of his first transition eight years ago.

“I haven’t had anybody saying anything bad about me. I’m not used to it,” Trump said last week.

Another thing that has changed: the GOP, which Trump has remade in his own image. Still, the speech provides a chance to wrangle the hard-liners in the House Republican Conference who have shown a willingness to buck him and Speaker Mike Johnson on occasion.

Trump’s speech, according to O’Connell, is likely to include a veiled message to those members: “The American people are behind me.”

“You’ve got two years, and Trump knows what he wants to do. It’ll be up to those Republicans in Congress to get behind him,” O’Connell said Friday in a phone interview.

Trump’s address is also more likely to focus on a new “Golden Age” than reprise the 2017 “carnage” narrative, said O’Connell, who expects “a positive, forward-looking speech about restoring America,” including, in part, restoration of “the First Amendment and the rights of the individual.”

‘Vision-casting speech’

One Republican lawmaker said he expects Trump to lay out where he intends to steer the country.