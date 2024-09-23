COMMENTARY: Trust Dickert: WSU’s O-line gradually improving

The Washington State offensive line has been a problem since the late Mike Leach left WSU in 2019.

Leach’s O-line’s were built for his innovative Air Raid offense, which produced plenty of high-scoring entertaining games.

While the Cougs had running backs like Max Borghi who carved out a name for themselves in the Wazzu backfield, the passing game was the paramount process of the Air Raid scheme and thus everything that WSU did was done to enable that. Especially the recruitment, development, scheme and performance of the offensive line.

Let’s take a look at the Cougars’ O-line over the last several years.

Leach and his offensive line coaches during his nine seasons on the Palouse recruited linemen with his specific scheme in mind. It led to the recruitment of future NFL players Joe Dahl, Andre Dillard and Abraham Lucas.

Dahl, a Spokane native, played five years for the Detroit Lions; Dillard, out of Woodniville, Wash., is in his sixth season in the NFL and Lucas is in Year 3 with the Seahawks.

WSU starting center Devin Kylany’s first day of school in January 2020 was Leach’s last day in Pullman.

While the majority of WSU’s coaches left, a couple strength and conditioning coaches remained and Kylany, who grew up in Lake Stevens as a WSU fan thanks to his Coug aunt and uncle, elected to stay.

Former WSU coach Nick Rolovich and offensive line coach Mark Weber led the Cougs for the next one-and-a-half years, and Kylany dealt with multiple injuries during a tumultuous time for WSU. The pandemic frequently shut down workouts and Rolovich and Weber were terminated for not following the state of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October 2021.

Rolovich left WSU after a year and a half with a grand total of six recruited offensive linemen.

When current WSU coach Jake Dickert took over the program, one of the first things he did was bring Clay McGuire back to the Palouse as offensive line coach — a post he held from 2012–17.

McGuire left to rejoin the coaching staff of his alma mater Texas Tech two years later. With one former Red Raider lineman out the door, Dickert hired former Texas Tech All-American center Jared Kaster as his 2024 O-line coach.

“(Kaster) is all about fundamentals. He is preaching that more than anything else, and just knows that when we know what we’re doing and how we’re supposed to do it, that’s when we’re going to play fast and free. Come off the ball, attack defenses and be able to control what we want to do,” Kylany said.

While Kaster’s teachings and impact have been positive, they have not insulated WSU’s veteran offensive line from the struggles of facing a dominant defensive front.

The Cougs excelled against Portland State, not allowing a sack, whereas Texas Tech and Washington disrupted the pocket, but couldn’t quite catch WSU quarterback John Mateer as the sophomore signal-caller evaded defenders with his legs, thanks to his own ingenuity and the smart blocks of his line.

The O-line knows its job is not over when Mateer crosses the line of scrimmage and has stayed engaged in plays until the whistle, paving the way for season-defining moments, such as Mateer’s WSU QB-best 197 rushing yards versus Texas Tech and two rushing touchdowns, including one on third-and-20 in the Apple Cup.

While Mateer and the Cougar line found success early in the season, the nationally-ranked Boise State Broncos provided a whole other level for the Cougs, sacking Mateer seven times.

Thanks to casually having the best player in the nation in Ashton Jeanty running the rock and racking up 250 yards and four touchdowns, the Broncos forced WSU to play from behind and successfully stopped Mateer.

Other than an opening-play 52-yard run, Mateer was kept mostly in check, though his final rushing line of 28 yards was very much marred by the fact that he was sacked seven times, some of the sacks for a double-digit loss of yards.

The Cougs also came up empty handed on third-and-1 and fourth-and-inches in the third quarter on their own 27-yard line with the line unable to give Cougar running back Wayshawn Parker or Mateer any space.

Kylany said on each play it seemed that a different lineman made some sort of lapse in execution or mistake. The Cougs were easing right tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe back onto the line and rotating him with Christian Hilborn, who started the first four games of the season at right tackle.

Left guard Rod Tialavea remained in the game and is competing for the LG spot with Hilborn this week.