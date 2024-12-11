University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals

MOSCOW — University of Idaho faculty passed a resolution supporting diversity on campus and expressing concerns about proposed state restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion offices in higher education.

The resolution passed 10-8 by the UI Faculty Senate on Tuesday states “we remain committed to current programming offices, and maintaining and extending support to such programs that are devoted to increasing equity, diversity, and inclusion on campus.”

It is in response to proposed Idaho State Board of Education resolutions that were introduced during the Nov. 21 SBOE meeting and are currently under review. They essentially prohibit university offices, policies, procedures and initiatives from being dedicated to DEI activities.

It is unclear how this may affect the University of Idaho, as the school has an Office of Equity and Diversity. This office oversees a number of organizations that promote diversity, including an Office of Multicultural Affairs, an LGBTQA Office, a Women’s Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center and the College Assistance Migrant Program.

Professor Deborah Thorne said Tuesday the objective of the Faculty Senate resolution “is for the Senate to go on record as voicing our concern over the direction of the SBOE and the Idaho Legislature challenging support for programs that are valued by our students and us.”

It also agrees with statements made by SBOE member Kurt Liebich expressing his fears that the DEI restrictions will get rid of support programs for students. Thorne said there are students whose “lived experiences are not the same as the privileged students on our campus.”