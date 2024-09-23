Updates possible to Idaho’s Sunshine laws

BOISE — An unprecedented year of campaign spending has led some officials to consider amendments to Idaho’s campaign finance laws in an effort to make it easier to track electioneering messaging.

“There was more money during this cycle in the past, and our laws are very much in need of updating,” Secretary of State Phil McGrane said. “The Sunshine laws … were a citizen’s initiative in the 1970s, sometimes they read like a citizen’s initiative from the 1970s.”

This year, legislation is expected to be introduced to move up deadlines for reporting because currently there’s a lag between when large amounts of money are spent and when that spending is publicly accessible through campaign finance reports. In some cases, spending isn’t reported until after the election is over.

McGrane is working with House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, who was the target of some of the biggest spending in the primary — $188,852 was spent by political action committees, not by candidates, to oppose Moyle in that race.

Independent expenditures come from political action committees, or PACs, rather than the candidates’ campaigns. PACs, unlike candidates, do not have limits on receiving contributions, and they can spend on electioneering messaging that can include advertising, flyers, billboards and other activities that either oppose or support candidates.

“This particular primary, it was way different than it’s ever been before,” said Moyle, who’s in his 14th term in the House. “The amount of money that was thrown at elections here was pretty crazy, and quite frankly, candidates have their hands tied. A candidate is limited to a contribution of $1,000 and an out-of-state PAC can spend $1.5 million, right?”

Other main targets of independent expenditures were Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola; Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls; and former Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who lost his primary contest.

In Winder’s primary, his opponent only spent about $26,000 — but more than $100,000 was spent in independent expenditures by PACs to oppose Winder.

The level of spending through independent expenditures surpassed campaign spending during this election cycle; all legislative campaigns totaled around $7 million in 2024, data from the Secretary of State’s Office shows. More than $9 million in independent expenditures was spent in total to both support and oppose candidates.

McGrane and Moyle haven’t yet agreed on the specifics of the bill that will be brought forward, but both men want more frequent reporting and increased visibility.

“When you’re a candidate, it’s nice to know what they’re saying and what they’re doing in real time, or as close to real time, so you can counter the lies or at least put out the correct information,” Moyle said. “That’s one of the things we’ll try and fix in that bill, so that they can’t play the game of saying something that’s not truthful and then hiding how much they spent, where they spent it, and what they did until after the election, when it’s too late to counter it or to reply to it.”

Idaho law requires any entity spending more than $100 on electioneering communications to file a report to the secretary of state. Independent expenditures are required to be reported by seven days prior to the election and within 30 days after the election, according to state code.

There are expedited requirements for expenditures of $1,000 or more, but only within the period of less than 16 days prior to the election but more than 48 hours before.

“With these odd arrangements of dates and what is required to report and what’s not, and some people have figured that out and they use the windows to steer their messaging,” McGrane said.

Many of these organizations that operated at the edge of Idaho’s reporting laws managed not to violate them. McGrane’s office received 136 formal complaints about campaign finance. The office referred 48 of those to counties because they were not related to statewide races. The secretary of state’s office handled 88, and has collected a little over $6,000 in fines so far, with some investigations still underway.