Vandals sweep Eagles in home hoops doubleheader

Olivia Nelson’s first free throw banked off the back of the rim prompting her to lean back and stare at the ceiling.

The Idaho women’s basketball team held a comfortable lead with seven seconds left in the game but Nelson likely knew that she had fallen short of what would have been a career-high scoring output.

Seconds later, the senior sank her second free throw attempt to tie her career high with 29 points.

Nelson’s 29 led a Vandal squad that beat Eastern Washington 67-57 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at the ICCU Arena in Moscow. The Vandals led for one second short of 37 minutes and by as many as 17 midway through the third quarter.

In a Vandals-Eags hoops doubleheader, the Idaho men beat EWU 83-76 in a game that Idaho led for 37-and-a-half minutes but could not put away until the closing minutes.

UI women’s hoops coach Arthur Moreira said it was his team’s best home crowd of the season against an opponent tougher than its losing record may suggest.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Moreira said in his ESPN+ postgame interview. “Last week (EWU) played as well as any team in the conference.”

The Eagles (6-11, 2-3) arrived in Moscow as one of the hottest-shooting teams in the Big Sky with a 41% clip from the field.

Idaho (12-4, 4-1) held the Eagles to 31% shooting on Saturday.

“We just do a really good job keeping teams out of the paint and forcing contested shots,” Moreira said.

Nelson led the Vandals with a 9-for-15 shooting clip while adding six rebounds, two assists, a block and two 3-pointers.

The graduate senior from Kansas City made 9-of-12 shots from the free-throw line.

“She’s just a winner,” Moreira said of Nelson. “She started at Central Missouri (Division II) as a freshman on a team that made a Final Four run.”

Nelson made plays all night, including a half-court-length pass to a wide-open freshman Ana Pinheiro under the basket to give the Vandals a nine-point lead with 4:13 left in regulation.

The graduate student followed that up with a side step to fake out the Eagle defense and challenge a defender one-on-one along the right side of the paint for the layup to extend the Vandal lead to 10 with two minutes left.

Rosie Schweizer added 14 points and eight rebounds, four of which were offensive boards.

Anja Bukvic grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, leading a group of five Vandals with at least six boards.

The Eags and Vandals stayed in lockstep with each other through the first quarter with Idaho holding the 17-15 advantage after 10 minutes.

Nelson tallied nine points and Schweizer posted half of her total offensive production with seven points in the second quarter to give the Vandals a 10-point halftime lead.

The Eagles cut the lead to six with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter

The Vandals and Eagles locked each other in a nearly two-minute scoring drought before Pinheiro hit a layup and Schweizer got a pair of free throws to make it a double-digit lead in the closing minutes.

The Vandal women improved to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big Sky Conference, good for third place behind Montana State and Northern Arizona.

Idaho men complete the doubleheader sweep