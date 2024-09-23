Sections
Local NewsNovember 8, 2024

Veterans Day events planned around region

Parade at Lewiston set for 11:11 a.m. Saturday

Lewiston Tribune
Members of the 6th Street Senior Activity Center preform "This Land Is Your Land" during the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday in downtown Lewiston.
Members of the 6th Street Senior Activity Center preform "This Land Is Your Land" during the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday in downtown Lewiston.Jordan Opp/Lewiston Tribune file

America will honor its veterans Monday, but the festivities will start as early as today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Here are details about the events planned to coincide with Monday’s Veterans Day.

Lewiston parade set for Saturday

The annual Veterans Day Parade on Lewiston’s Main Street is scheduled to start at 11:11 a.m. Saturday.

This year’s theme is Honoring Women Veterans, according to the Lewis-Clark Valley Veterans Council, which organizes the parade.

The parade route will travel east along Main Street, starting at its intersection with Snake River Avenue.

Veterans invited to assemblies at Clarkston, Lewiston high schools

Veterans are invited to attend assemblies in their honor at Clarkston High School at 9:30 a.m. today and at Lewiston High School at 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Veterans who want to attend either event just need to show up a bit before each assembly. Parking can be difficult at both schools.

Ceremony, flag display planned Monday

A Veterans Day ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Monday at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.

Also on Monday, the Lewis-Clark Valley Veterans Council will place flags at Mountain View Cemetery, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston, and Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.

UI announces Veterans Day events

The public is welcome to attend a wreath-laying ceremony to honor military members and veterans at 11 a.m. Monday on the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building.

The wreath-laying event features bagpipes, buglers and the members of the university’s ROTC programs. UI President Scott Green will give remarks on the long military-related history of the university.

The featured speaker is Capt. Scott Brunson, the commander of the Navy ROTC programs at UI and Washington State University. There will be an open reception with refreshments immediately following the ceremony at the Veterans Assistance Center at the Living Learning Communities on campus.

Retired general of the United States Marine Corps James Amos will be the keynote speaker during the University of Idaho’s annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner at 6 p.m. Monday in the ICCU Arena.

Amos is a University of Idaho graduate who has served the Marine Corps since 1970. Reservations for this event are required and seating is limited.

Presentation about suicide prevention planned Tuesday at Clarkston

A Veterans Affairs Administration presentation on addressing suicide is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Clarkston VFW Veterans Outreach Center, 829 15th St., Clarkston.

The presentation will be about the COMPACT Act Program, which aims to reduce suicide among veterans by allowing them to receive immediate treatment from any VA or non-VA medical facility.

All veterans and families are welcome to attend Tuesday’s presentation. Lunch will be served after the presentation at noon.

Those seeking more details may call (208) 791-4674.

