Local NewsSeptember 27, 2024

Wazzu showcase turns 50

Anniversary a testament to art as a meaningful component of lifeSchnitzer Museum of Art, formed in 1974, marks its Golden Jubilee

Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A tribute to the Washington State University art museums 50th anniversary sits Thursday above artwork of a current exhibit called "The Art of Food" at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU in Pullman. Crowds circulated the museum before a reception and book release to celebrate the anniversary.
A tribute to the Washington State University art museums 50th anniversary sits Thursday above artwork of a current exhibit called "The Art of Food" at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU in Pullman. Crowds circulated the museum before a reception and book release to celebrate the anniversary.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Jordan Schnitzer, left, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, highlights Ryan Hardesty, right, executive director for the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University, during a reception and book release to celebrate the museums 50 year anniversary Thursday in Pullman.
Jordan Schnitzer, left, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, highlights Ryan Hardesty, right, executive director for the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University, during a reception and book release to celebrate the museums 50 year anniversary Thursday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Screenprinted art with a happy birthday wish is hung to dry outside of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University before the museums 50 years reception and book release Thursday in Pullman.,
Screenprinted art with a happy birthday wish is hung to dry outside of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University before the museums 50 years reception and book release Thursday in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Patricia Watkinson, former Washington State University art museum director during 1980s and 1990s, speaks during a reception and book release to celebrate 50 years since the art museums inception Thursday in Pullman. Behind Watkinson hang pieces from a commemorative exhibit named "Your Collection: Celebrating 50 Years" featuring the museums permanent collection items.
Patricia Watkinson, former Washington State University art museum director during 1980s and 1990s, speaks during a reception and book release to celebrate 50 years since the art museums inception Thursday in Pullman. Behind Watkinson hang pieces from a commemorative exhibit named "Your Collection: Celebrating 50 Years" featuring the museums permanent collection items.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Former Washington State University art museum directors Patricia Watkinson, left, and Chris Bruce embrace between speeches at the museums 50 year anniversary reception and book release Thursday in Pullman.,
Former Washington State University art museum directors Patricia Watkinson, left, and Chris Bruce embrace between speeches at the museums 50 year anniversary reception and book release Thursday in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz shares a story about Jordan Schnitzer, right, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, during a reception and book release to celebrate 50 years since the art museums inception Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU in Pullman.,
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz shares a story about Jordan Schnitzer, right, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, during a reception and book release to celebrate 50 years since the art museums inception Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz speaks during a reception and book release to celebrate 50 years since the art museums inception Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU in Pullman.,
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz speaks during a reception and book release to celebrate 50 years since the art museums inception Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Jordan Schnitzer, center, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, speaks during a reception and book release to celebrate the museums 50 year anniversary Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University in Pullman.,
Jordan Schnitzer, center, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, speaks during a reception and book release to celebrate the museums 50 year anniversary Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Commemorative pins to celebrate the Washington State University art museums 50th anniversary are given out Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University in Pullman.
Commemorative pins to celebrate the Washington State University art museums 50th anniversary are given out Thursday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Guest gather at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University to celebrate 50 years since the inception of the universitys art museum Thursday in Pullman.,
Guest gather at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University to celebrate 50 years since the inception of the universitys art museum Thursday in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University is turning 50.

The gallery’s anniversary drew quite a crowd as people filled the space during a celebratory reception Thursday afternoon.

Many explored the museum’s current exhibition, “The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” while enjoying hors d’oeuvre from the ceremony.

Jordan Schnitzer, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, said the semi-centennial anniversary is proof that art is a necessary component of life.

“I think this is a testament to the legacy of people 50 years ago who realized the importance of art in our lives,” he said. “Without art in our lives, I think we aren’t full. … Art education and art appreciation are the best way to see the world with different eyes”

Former museum directors made an appearance at the event.

Patricia Watkinson, director during the 1980s and 1990s, said the museum was created to incorporate art into the student experience and the Palouse. The gallery, she said, was one of the first opportunities to bring art from across the globe to the region.

The Museum of Art/WSU was originally established at the institution’s Fine Arts Center in 1974 by founding director Harvey West, Watkinson said. The space hosted world-class exhibitions and artists for nearly 45 years.

It wasn’t until the 2000s that museum staff began having conversations around finding a better home for the gallery.

Chris Bruce, director from 2003-16, said things came together when the former Public Safety Building came available. It was the perfect location, right in the middle of the WSU campus. He said the only problem was they needed a way to purchase the facility.

In 2013, Schnitzer donated $5 million for the new facility, which Bruce said was the most significant contribution to the arts at WSU at the time. The buy-in secured former WSU president Elson Floyd’s commitment to provide final dollars needed to establish a new museum.

In 2018, the Crimson Cube opened. The 10,000-square-foot facility far surpassed the previous location, which was around 4,000 square feet.

“Clearly, there are so many other priorities within a large research university and cultural activities can all too easily be shrugged off,” Bruce said. “The goal of the building was not simply to construct a new gallery space. Rather, the intention was to create a permanent, impossible statement at Washington State University that art is a meaningful part of the human endeavor.”

Schnitzer said the past six years have gone well and he’s enjoyed being able to share his personal collection. Being one of the top art collectors globally, Schnitzer has more than 22,000 pieces of work that he said act as a living archive.

“My intent was to build a teaching collection,” he said, “and preserve art for future generations to share with.”

He encourages everyone to come and visit the current exhibition. Schnitzer said the show focuses on topics significant to the land grant university like food, wine, farming and agriculture.

The exhibition can be viewed until March 8 during the museum’s regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Learn more about the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art/WSU by visiting museum.wsu.edu.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

