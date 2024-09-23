What’s with the kratom kraze?

You can find it at health food stores, gas stations and smoke shops. It is considered an opioid-like substance, and binds to one of three types of opioid receptors in the brain. In most states, it’s completely unregulated.

That’s because kratom, a product typically bought as a green powder or in capsules, is sold as an herbal supplement.

Its popularity has been increasing in recent years, with purported benefits including mood enhancement, energy boosting at low doses, and help with pain, opioid withdrawal or sleep.

Kratom comes from a plant from southeast Asia, which is botanically related to coffee. Kratom sellers offer different variations known as red, white and green vein kratom that offer slightly different levels of the alkaloids that affect its psychoactive properties.

Dr. Scott Phillips, medical director at the Washington Poison Center, said although kratom is naturally derived, it can still have serious effects.

“Your brain’s receptors don’t know whether it’s man-made or whether it’s made from nature,” he said. “It just responds to that chemical structure.”

Kratom contains two active chemical compounds, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, that bind to opioid receptors in the brain called mu opioid receptors.

Kratom is considered a partial opioid agonist, meaning it activates opioid receptors, but to a much smaller degree than a full agonist. Buprenorphine is another example of a partial opioid agonist, and it is used to treat opioid use disorder.

Since 2015, the Washington Poison Center has had 480 calls related to kratom, including around 39 in Spokane County, 15 in Benton County, 14 in Walla Walla, and five in Whitman County, Phillips said. That list is not comprehensive, as the center only records what it gets calls for.

A 2019 study published in the journal of Preventive Medicine showed that other morphine-like opioids carried an overdose risk of a thousand or more times greater than kratom.

However, some people who use kratom may be more likely to use other drugs or alcohol, which increases the risk of overdose and death.

Kratom-related overdose deaths are relatively rare, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and most overdose deaths where kratom was detected also included the use of other substances. Roughly 80% of those who died of a kratom-related overdose also had a history of substance misuse.

Though kratom deaths are rare, Phillips said, there can still be significant risks associated with its use.

One is that while kratom is less addictive than opioids like morphine, heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, it can still cause physical and psychological dependence. According to one study that surveyed almost 3,000 respondents, 12.3% of kratom users qualified as addicts.

Kratom also has the potential to interact with other drugs, including benzodiazepines, barbiturates, alcohol, opioids, antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications. Chronic use may also carry risks including liver toxicity, as well as seizures — particularly for people with epilepsy.

Additionally, because kratom is not regulated, it can be difficult to determine whether something is what it’s marketed to be, Phillips said.

“One of the problems that has arisen is that it’s not always pure kratom,” he said. “When it’s categorized as an herbal, unregulated (substance), it really has to go through no formal (Food and Drug Administration) approval process.”

Retailer warns: Buyer beware

Guillermo Rojo Martinez co-owns Kratom Kings in Moscow with his business partner, Ty Pierce. The company sells kratom powder and capsules, in addition to cannabidiol, or CBD products, and kava, a supplement with depressant effects used for treatment of issues such as anxiety and insomnia.

Kratom Kings independently sends its product for testing through Wonderland Labs in California to test for contaminants including heavy metals, E. coli and salmonella, as well as the strength of the product, Rojo Martinez said. But that testing isn’t required.

“It basically does mean that you have to develop trust with every customer,” he said.

Rojo Martinez said he and Pierce first started their business in 2018, which is around when kratom first started gaining wider popularity. At the time, he said, there weren’t many reputable options for buying kratom.

“A lot of people were getting into kratom because it was unregulated,” he said. “You could sell a really low-quality product and it would still sell because it was so niche.”

Rojo Martinez said he’s in favor of regulation and standardized testing.

“The thing I’m more worried about is people that get sold ‘kratom’ that’s not anything,” he said. “They just got scammed.”