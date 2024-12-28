Where urban furniture is more than what it seems in Pullman

No doubt the lawyer down the street heading to lunch and discovering that his shoelaces are untied will stop at the bench and fix the problem. And yes, no doubt that during fun festive gatherings, once or twice a year, a mother will use the same bench to feed her toddler. But can we think of other scenarios where this piece of urban furniture can serve a redeemable civic purpose at all, or in any way foster action and synergy of any sort? I can’t. Wasn’t this, in good part, why we sought to improve downtown? Modernizing infrastructure had always been the priority, to be sure, but a very close second was answering the urgent call to restore life to a rundown and desolate place.

The problem is neither difficult nor insurmountable, but it does require a moment of thought. Adding a table to the bench in the picture, and others like it on Main Street, would have made a huge difference, not willy-nilly, but in a manner that integrates the two, bench and table, and invites residents to consider their city an extension of their living room. Instead of a useless bench, appreciated only as picture taken from a soulless drone, now we would have had one that could compel people to come out of their shell and use public space to achieve important ends, including teaching emerging generations about the role the built environment plays in social and political unity.

And speaking of willy-nilly, please consider the image in Figure 2, showing a cylindrical trash can next to another bench, this time with a backrest. The two hail from two very different design sensibilities, the first round and elephantine, the second slender, straight and diminutive. What the latter tries so hard to do to be elegant, the other shamelessly blows out of the water. Back and forth the two go in an endless and mutual show of middle fingers between the two. Making matters worse is the fact that the sidewalk is not straight but leans toward the curb, causing the trash can to similarly lean and appear misaligned with the context of nearby buildings, light posts, signage and so on. The whole composition looks sloppy and aesthetically clueless. And yet the problem is not one of simply relocating the trash can away from the bench, but more critically of understanding scale, space, design intent and so on.

Other design flaws persist elsewhere, but I am already out of room and must wait until a different column to talk about them. Had we had a design review committee that examines projects and situations of this sort, the problem would have been spotted and corrected immediately. But of course we don’t, an issue mentioned in this column many times in the past but to no particular reception. Aesthetic blindness need not be the reputation on which we hang our hat, unless of course it should mean moral deficiency or a waste of time. If so, let’s collectively say so and move on with our lives.

Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington State University where he teaches courses in design and theory.