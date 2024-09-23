Planks for successful Democratic platform in Idaho are abundant

"She had the trait of all conversationalists," writes Elizabeth Hardwick, "an immense availability."

Hardwick is describing Margaret Fuller, in the mid-1800s the first American woman to become a major influence on how Americans think and write. In learning about her, it was that "immense availability" that caught my eye.

It perfectly describes the lumber Idaho Democrats can assemble into an eventually popular platform on top of which a majority can be won, in contrast to the moment.

On Nov. 3, so few Democrats survived for the next Idaho Legislature that the Senate minority will have to assign an arm to this committee and a leg to that one -- only four "donkeys" remain.

Issues are "immensely available" to the losers, because the Republican hierarchy comprises not merely a juggernaut but a mindless, intolerant and unreceptive one. The money that finances it requires simply that the current desires of J.R. Simplot Co., Boise-Cascade, Potlatch, the utilities, the banks and several manufacturers be satisfied. It isn't a people's agenda.

It can be understood best by closely observing the deeds and utterances of the senior water boy, Sen. Larry Craig: Rail at the federal landlord, but work for the private ones (including those who specialize in ripping off Uncle Sam).

Meanwhile, as the one-party Legislature counts beans and transforms itself into an amateur investments-management board, Idaho has gone for more than a full generation without any party-generated reform in the way we govern ourselves and manage money.