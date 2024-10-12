OPINION: Cheer for your candidates, but don’t commit crimes for them

Dang, look at the time! You can count on your fingers and toes how many days until the presidential election. (Except for Cousin Festus, who lost a few fingers when the meth lab exploded.)

Supporting your preferred candidates is healthy, just like cheering for your favorite sports team. In some cases, that competitive spirit –– that desperate will to win –– morphs into felony crime and that’s when things get serious for those who cross the line.

One of our former presidents keeps babbling about a “rigged” election four years ago, but when it’s time to put hard evidence before a court –– well, there is a lot of talk but no evidence. Dozens and dozens of courts around the country have dismissed his specious claims because they lack merit.

That’s not to say no one has faced legal consequences for breaking the law in the run-up to and aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Some of them are pretty high up the political food chain (looking at you Rudy Guliani, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn), while others are regular folks like you and me.

You probably remember the QAnon Shaman, that bare-chested dude with a coyote-tail-and-bullhorn headdress who prowled the Capitol on Jan. 6 like a conquering druid. Of course you remember him! Who could forget that dude?

Well, Jacob Chansley had his 15 minutes of fame, and now he’s serving a 41-month prison sentence. The fact that he carried a spear into the building probably didn’t help his cause.

Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6, and there’s a price to pay when you battle with cops. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 749 scofflaws have been sentenced for their crimes that day; of those, 467 have been sentenced to prison.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers tin soldier brigade –– er, militia –– is in the early days of an 18-year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy that amounted to terrorism. Enrico Tarrio, leader of another tin soldier militia called the Proud Boys, is in the early days of a 22-year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy.