Fact-finding is easy and essential this year

Misrepresentations, half-truths and outright lies are common in any political season. But this year, the numbers have exploded beyond anything ever experienced.

Add in new evidence of election interference from Russia through RT — the Kremlin’s media arm — plus absolute lies about immigrants eating pets, one must ask: How can anyone know what is true or not?

Part of the problem is that so many people now live in an echo chamber of their own opinions thanks to social media. New websites looking like journalism, but are not, are cropping up and can fool some people into believing lies or misinformation.

What can an ethical person do to get real information?

The answer is easy, take a few minutes to check facts before repeating anything found on social media/online or stories/information from friends and family. There are two excellent websites where anyone can check a story with a few clicks.

One is PolitiFact (politifact.com), a division of the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit media institute. At PolitiFact, stories/rumors/statements are fact checked as true, false, mostly true, mostly false or a “pants on fire” lie.

For example, a recent Instagram post saying California dropped the voter ID requirement at polls was reported as “mostly false” because it lacks context of the state’s voting laws. An example of a “pants on fire” label is a claim the Biden administration was manipulating the job statistics.

Another quality resource is Snopes (snopes.com), the 30-year-old fact-checking site that investigates stories/statements/rumors and labels them as correct, fake or a mixture. Like PolitiFact, Snopes is a nonprofit that checks all sides equally. In addition, both groups belong to the International Fact Checking Network.

A recent Snopes debunk was the AI-generated image of Vice President Kamala Harris in a communist dictator’s uniform. Snopes researchers named Elon Musk’s X as the origin, most likely generated by Midjourney AI. A recent “true” determination was on a story that former President Donald Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David for a meeting, although the meeting was later canceled.