Insight on the hidden water we consume daily

The 21st Annual Palouse Basin Water Summit will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the SEL Event Center in Pullman. Like many of you, we believe this water conversation needs to happen every year. It’s vital for our communities, businesses, industries, universities and the water that we rely on every day.

The annual dialogue promises to be both fun and educational and provide great information about how our Palouse communities manage this important resource and ways you can make a difference.

Our keynote speaker will be Stephen Leahy, an award-winning journalist and author of the critically acclaimed book “Your Water Footprint — The Shocking Facts About How Much Water We Use to Make Everyday Products.” Awarded the Best Science Book of the Year in Canada, the book investigates the enormous amounts of “hidden” water we consume every day.

“It takes more than 7,600 liters (2,000 gallons) of water to make a single pair of jeans. That morning cup of coffee required 140 liters (37 gallons) of water before it found its way to your table — water that was used to grow, process, and ship the coffee beans. When we spend money on food, clothes, cell phones or even electricity, we are buying water — a shockingly large amount of water,” Leahy writes.

He continues, “The world’s water use has tripled in the past 50 years. That growth rate cannot continue. Our buying choices are also our water choices. By being water-wise we can reduce our water footprint, which will save us money, help us be better prepared and more resilient during times of water shortages, and do our part to ensure that our children and grandchildren will inherit a healthy planet where fresh water is abundant.”

His writing has appeared in National Geographic, The Guardian, New Scientist, Vice, The Atlantic and Politico. Leahy received the 2018 and 2019 international SEAL Award for Environmental Journalism, and the Prince Albert/UN Global Prize for coverage of climate change.

What you can expect at this year’s summit:

We are extremely fortunate to have Samuel Penney, Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee member, share some remarks. Penney is the recipient of the President’s Medallion from Lewis-Clark State College and an honorary doctorate from the University of Idaho.