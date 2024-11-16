Letters to the editor

A great sadness

I am old. How old? Even older than a boomer! I was a war baby, born to parents who were members of “our greatest generation.” This generation made incredible sacrifices, both at home and overseas, to defeat powerful enemies on two fronts. They defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. Even more incredible, after the war, that generation created fast friends and allies out of these two enemies who became democracies.

Russia was another story. Starting out as part of the Nazi alliance, it became our ally when Germany turned on it. After the war it turned again to enemy as we engaged in a “cold war.” In a brief flirtation with democracy, it released its satellite countries to become separate nations. Then came Putin, trying to claw back those countries to his domination.

I am not just old, I am sad. How sad? Just thinking how our country has betrayed its “greatest generation” makes me weep. Half of the people in this country are going to vote for a man who openly admires Hitler, is “in love” with the dictator of North Korea, and who will do anything to win the approval of Putin! They justify this because the price of groceries is too high! I wonder how they are going to like ration books when we have to fight another war when the neo-Nazis and communists take over.

Helen Wootton

Moscow

Students excited about voting

It is with a smile that I write this letter. My husband and I volunteered on Election Day at the UI Rec Center, that precincts polling location.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the basketball court where we processed registrants was half- to three-quarters full. My guess is most of the voters were UI students who were voting for the first time. At times, while waiting for more new registration forms, we ran out of them three or four times, the students were courteous and calm. They chatted, formed lines and stayed upbeat. When some were told they could not vote they were disappointed but accepted the decision. Others left to bring back a required document so they could vote.

There was one small incident just after 8 p.m., a young man was upset because he couldn’t vote, he yelled a bit and I explained the law. He stormed onto the court, then came back and apologized, his friend shook my hand and also apologized to me.

This was our first time volunteering and I am grateful we saw first hand the dedication of the younger generation exercising their very important right to vote! Never let anyone tell you that students and young people don’t care and don’t vote.

Kathy Weber and Bill Lambert

Moscow

Congratulations, I guess

I guess congratulations are in order for always Trumpers on your hollow victory. One I believe you’ll soon come to regret — fascists usually end up turning on their “people.”

Remember when we were watching the twin towers crumbling on 9/11? And that awful feeling in the pit of one’s stomach? That’s what I was feeling Wednesday morning after finding out that lying jagoff had become president again.

But, you won’t hear me, Democrats and independents pissing and moaning about a freakin’ stolen election or election fraud like that hunk o’ excrement did. Nor will you see any liberal smashing their way into the U. S. Capitol. Or defecating in the halls of Congress. Or stealing government property. Or beating people with the American flag. Or crushing police officers to death. Nope.

What you have heard, already, is a gracious concession. This is how responsible people are supposed to act. Not like what that whining crybaby did on Jan. 6.