OpinionNovember 30, 2024

Letters to the Editor

Stay engaged beyond election

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell has it right: “You invest in Americans and they’ll do the rest.” (“Cantwell: Invest in Americans and they will return the favor,” by Emily Pearce, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Oct. 25.)

Her continued efforts on increasing affordable housing are to be encouraged, perhaps by a thank you email. Our voices are important in this time of elections as always, but after as well for follow through to make sure critical legislation like increasing affordable housing, passing a new farm bill that includes a robust SNAP program to cut hunger for millions of Americans, and renewing the expanded child tax credit that cut child poverty by 46%. All of this is possible if use our voices for voting and beyond. Remember: Those we elect work for us and we need to stay in touch for the best results.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.

