Letters to the editor

Dare to stay woke

“Trump’s victory: A rejection of elites and woke agendas,” gloats Dale Courtney in a Nov. 21 Daily News “His View.”

Apparently anyone who questions the domination of Trump ideology, anyone who affirms that this country is historically, systemically racist, anyone who stands up for the rights of LGBTQA individuals is now elite and woke.

Please dare to stay woke during the coming years of censorship and oppression.

Walter Hesford

Moscow

Interesting takeaways from podcast

I have recently been listening to the Sons of the Patriarchy podcast, which documents the rise of Christian Nationalism and abuse concomitantly associated with CREC churches, which is short for Christ Church affiliated plants. I highly recommend it: Women certainly are ill-treated in those communities, but one feels almost as bad for Doug Wilson’s yes-men, catamites and pillow-munchers, all of them, in service to his pooterish cardboard intellectualism.

Dana Banks

Moscow

This one’s for my mother

My mother was a staunch Democrat who, at 101, almost lived to see Joe Biden trump Trump in 2020. She would have been thrilled. Upon her passing in July 2020, friends and family vowed that when they put pencil to ballot for Biden, they would say, “This one’s for you, Ruth!”

I’m relieved that neither of my parents lived to see the horrors of Jan. 6, the outcome of the 2024 election or the dystopian decision required of special counsel Jack Smith to dismiss all charges against now-President-elect Trump.

While the MAGA crowd serves time for the insurrection hosted by Trump, Trump continues to play the law like a cat plays a mouse. My mother would be appalled, but would most likely fall back on her mantra for when life goes awry: “Who ever said life was fair?”

Who, indeed?

Not my paternal grandfather, who escaped to New York from his conscription in the Czar’s army; nor my maternal grandfather, who served as a U.S. Army medic in World War I and came home with shell shock. They knew first-hand how unfair life can be, which is why they both emigrated to this “golden land” that welcomed them and knew their worth. In their memory, I will continue to write to maintain the right to continue.

But this time next year, will we still be allowed to freely voice our opinions? Will there still be a venue in which to voice them?

No matter the price, we must not allow our voices to be silenced. We must recognize and fight against tyranny wherever it finds us.

Lisa Kliger