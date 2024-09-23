Letters to the Editor

They deserve it, alas

I’ve been critical of evangelical Christian Zionists in previous letters. They deserve it, I think, in that they, as confessing Christians, support an Israeli regime which is composed of murderous thuggish maniacs. It is difficult to reconcile the idea of believers in Jesus identifying with a rogue nation devoted to mayhem, destruction and genocide.

These same Bible-thumping evangelicals, in the millions, might feel compelled to overlook such glaring Israeli behavior, because they share with Zionist Jews some equally longed for outcomes. One of them is the rebuilding of a Third Temple by the Jews, few of whom (144,000?) will survive the battle of Armageddon. After all, these remaining Jews will rule the world with Christ from Jerusalem for a thousand years, won’t they?

Christians in the meantime don’t figure into the equation, since they’ve all been raptured into Heaven and can happily sit this period out. At least that’s what I understand from J.N. Darby’s whackadoodle eschatology, which most American evangelicals enthusiastically embrace.

If only these true believers could understand that most Jews actively or passively despise them and mock them. Let popular Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman express the real feelings of most of “our elder brothers” (though not all), toward Christians, including American evangelicals. In a 2005 standup routine, she said quite remorselessly: “I hope the Jews did kill Jesus, I’d do it again in a second.” (Check Google!) It was not very nice. Silverman got a lot laughs, and we’ve not seen much push back or outrage from any quarter since.

But we Catholics are not so innocent ourselves. Our upper clergy, including the popes since Vatican II, pursue “Christian Jewish dialogue” like it was going out of style. Many Catholics, alas, support present-day Israel and the Jews with a fervor matching that of the evangelicals. (Pius X should be turning over in his grave.) I hate to admit all this, but it’s true.

Timothy Moore

Potlatch

Why no clear mandate?

The outcome of the latest presidential election is clear, yet continues to be a source of editorial debate and potential bitterness toward the American people. The one thing I haven’t noted on the Opinion page is anyone asking, “WHY was neither candidate chosen with a clear mandate or significant majority?”

It is my suspicion the answers are as varied as the number of voters who abstained or voted for nonviable independent voters. The reasons might include the following: 1) Active decision making to avoid participating in a political machine. 2) Declining to vote for anyone who engages in attacking their opponent rather than focusing on the issues and their plan. 3) Inability to identify a candidate exhibiting personal responsibility and constancy. 4) Inability to find candidates with workable plans to address what is felt to be key issues, such as environmental degradation, costs of and availability of medical care, respect and support for all people including minorities and marginalized groups, responsible fiscal management. 5) Need to support public schools. 6) Need for free access to libraries with parental, not political oversight.

This is a short list, and I know there are many others. I would encourage other readers to write in and add to the list, and thus enable me to expand my understanding.

I believe there are many people who are desperately fearful of the outcome of our current situation, and for reasons far beyond politics.

We have some really smart people writing editorials and letters on the Opinion page. It would be helpful for me to be reading ideas about how we can address the above concerns, as well as any others that pop up. In the meantime, I offer my respect and thanksgiving that we live in a country where a letter such as this is unlikely to bring repercussions against me or mine. Thank you.

Susan Rounds

Moscow

We’re No. 1?

At 80, I have learned that the most damaging lies are the ones we tell ourselves. A common crowd chant, “We’re No. 1,” is used to cheer our teams on to victory! After the games are over, this blind pride will not allow us to learn from other people and nations. At this time of national introspection is this chant, “We’re No. 1,” objectively true?