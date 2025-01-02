Letters to the Editor

Must stymie North Korea, Russia
Did we fight in Korea because capitalism needs military protection from communism? Will we need to fight in Korea again?
I ask for two reasons. First, North Korea has begun sending its military to Ukraine where it can gain real-world experience in successfully fighting a Western-backed country. This education will improve North Korea’s ability to fight against another Western-backed country, South Korea.
Second, it appears that Russia is helping North Korea to expand its production of war materials. In the short term, that will assist Russia’s war in Europe. In the longer term, this increased production of war materials will give North Korea the numerical advantage if they actually do attack South Korea and our soldiers there.
Russia is giving North Korea who-knows-what, in exchange for these war materials; perhaps technology to make more compact nuclear weapons and to make ICBM’s to carry them to any place on Earth.
We have a desperate need to stop North Korea’s education. We have to push Russia’s soldiers back into Russia, and sign a peace treaty negotiated from strength, teaching North Korea that warmaking will not be rewarded.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman