Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
OpinionJanuary 11, 2025

Letters to the Editor

What will Trump do for his followers?

Donald Trump doesn’t need MAGA any longer. He achieved his goal: to win the election.

Unlike a candidate who seeks office to fulfill campaign promises, the president-elect has completed his performance — he won. He won freedom from consequences of conviction of crimes. He won a final term and cannot run again. He has chosen to lie down with those who would happily take the burden of governing into their own hands, leaving him free to indulge himself as he sees fit. A daily round of golf, perhaps? Maybe promote more self-labeled products online?

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

But what about the promises to the nation? What about those who believe in Donald Trump? Will he feel any duty to his followers?

Today is the last day of 2024. The answer to these questions have already been coming.

Zena Hartung

Moscow

Related
OpinionJan. 11
Letters to the editor
OpinionJan. 11
OPINION: Erasing DEI helps perpetuate racism, discrimination
OpinionJan. 10
OPINION: L.A. in embers: Coming soon to a theater near you
OpinionJan. 9
Letters to the Editor
Related
‘Poisoning the blood of our country’ on Inauguration Day
OpinionJan. 9
‘Poisoning the blood of our country’ on Inauguration Day
What are they afraid of?
OpinionJan. 9
What are they afraid of?
OPINION: India’s Dalits suffer unrelentless oppression and violence
OpinionJan. 7
OPINION: India’s Dalits suffer unrelentless oppression and violence
OPINION: Why the Pullman City Council couldn’t vote at meeting for peace
OpinionJan. 4
OPINION: Why the Pullman City Council couldn’t vote at meeting for peace
OPINION: A different kind of year in review
OpinionJan. 4
OPINION: A different kind of year in review
OPINION: Finding joy in dark times
OpinionJan. 3
OPINION: Finding joy in dark times
OPINION: Idahoans should be alarmed by the scarcity of trial court candidates
OpinionJan. 1
OPINION: Idahoans should be alarmed by the scarcity of trial court candidates
OPINION: Sanctuary policies prioritize politics over public safety
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
OPINION: Sanctuary policies prioritize politics over public safety
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy