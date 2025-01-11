Letters to the editor

What will Trump do for his followers?

Donald Trump doesn’t need MAGA any longer. He achieved his goal: to win the election.

Unlike a candidate who seeks office to fulfill campaign promises, the president-elect has completed his performance — he won. He won freedom from consequences of conviction of crimes. He won a final term and cannot run again. He has chosen to lie down with those who would happily take the burden of governing into their own hands, leaving him free to indulge himself as he sees fit. A daily round of golf, perhaps? Maybe promote more self-labeled products online?