Letters to the Editor

This is a fact of life?
So far this year there have been an average of one mass shooting per day in the USA resulting in 385 dead and 1,700 wounded. About once a week these shootings are in schools resulting in 49 being shot with 11 dead.
There are 460 million guns in the US, 70 million are semiautomatic. And more are manufactured every day. The laws that govern their possession and use are ridiculous.
The former president has had two assassination attempts in as many months so far. The FBI, Secret Service, CIA, ATF, Homeland Security and a myriad of other law enforcement agencies are frantically running around trying to figure out how to better protect political figures. This is just a waste of time and resources as the GOP Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance simply stated, “... mass shootings are a fact of life ...” He forgot the thoughts and prayers.
There is no doubt one tune in Vance’s head is by the Police. “Don’t Stand So Close To Me.”
RM Strongoni
Moscow
This is your guy
Donald Trump makes no policy recommendations to convince citizens he’s worth voting for and drums up pathetic nonsense and fearmongering, especially toward veterans and immigration.
Mimicking the “Price is Right,” before boxes of cereal and other merchandise, the Donald, again, insulted veterans by denigrating values of the Congressional Medal of Honor and uplifting the Presidential Medal of Freedom as, “... the civilian version,” which is, “actually much better, because everyone who gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, that’s soldiers; they’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.”
Trump represents a horrid example of compassion. This is your guy.
Trump displayed his vaunted math skills, saying, according to C-Span, “jobs in the Biden administration in the past year — 100% of available jobs — has gone to migrants. It’s substantially a much higher number than that.” This is your guy.
Always-Trumpers, I’m no math whiz either, but, using hidden subtlety — illegal immigrants taking substantially more jobs than 100% is impossibile. This is your guy.
Despite continual diatribes about nothing being done concerning the border, he ordered his lackeys to block a very conservative immigration package. This is your guy.
Recently, he lied, saying, Kamala Harris “stole the nomination from crooked Joe.”
Trump the child also continues to use third grade schoolyard taunts, name-calling and “I’m rubber, you’re glue” blather. This is your guy.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Dawes focused on the common good
“Looking out for the Common Good” used to be a value that public officials aspired to and that the public expected. Now it is rarely heard or used and yet, is a phrase that aptly describes Kathy Dawes’ long-standing commitment to her community, to public education, and to the citizens of Idaho. Kathy is running for the House Seat B currently held by Brandon Mitchell.
As a retired educator myself, I have long known and admired Kathy for her deep love of learning and teaching as an eighth grade public school science teacher and as a tireless community volunteer, always devoted to the welfare of those around her. She speaks her mind in a thoughtful but forthright way and is well-informed about a host of issues that Idahoans care about, such as the value of well-funded public education and women’s reproductive rights.
She is committed to the idea that listening and bringing people together is the best way to bridge our current political divide. To that end, she has recently completed training to be a moderator for Braver Angels, an organization that promotes civil conversations that lead to finding common ground for solving problems in Idaho, such as affordable housing and access to health care. This is a set of skills we badly need in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Please join me in voting for Kathy Dawes to represent us in the Idaho House of Representatives (Seat B).
Kathy Pitman
Moscow
Subtracting freedom
Brandon Mitchell uses the slogan “freedom counts.” However, he must mean counting down, as he has voted to subtract from Idahoans’ freedoms many times. He voted to subtract from the freedom to read for many children as well as the rights of parents to freely choose books for their children at public and school libraries (HB710). This law also reduces local control by library boards. He voted for several bills to subtract from the right of women to make reproductive decisions about their own bodies. He voted to subtract from voting rights (HB340, 2023 and HB599, 2024). He also voted to subtract from the constitutional right of citizens to bring initiatives to a ballot (2023: S1110, SJR101, 2024:H652, S1377). And, in my experience, he doesn’t respond to those in his district that ask him to vote differently than his party commands.
However, Kathy Dawes would work to add back Idahoans’ rights. Dawes believes Idahoans should have the freedom to read and decide what their children read, make decisions about their own health, exercise their right to vote, and propose citizen initiatives. She also has been part of Braver Angels, an effort to bring Idahoans together rather than use divisive issues to split us apart. I’ve had enough of legislators subtracting our rights while using the word freedom deceptively. I think it is time to elect people who add, like Kathy Dawes to the Idaho House. Vote Dawes, House Seat 6B.
Diane Prorak
Moscow
Attend forum, ask questions
The League of Women Voters, Moscow, invites all residents of Latah County Legislative District 6, to attend our candidate forums on Oct. 7 and 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Latah County Fairground Event Center.
Oct. 7 will have the candidates in contested county races and Oct. 8 will feature candidates in contested district races.
People are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates prior to the forums; however, questions are welcomed in writing during the forums as well.
Please send your questions to: Moscow.league.questions2gmail.com
Jill Rinaldi
Moscow