OPINION: Finding joy in dark times

Despite the holiday cheer, this can be a challenging time of year for many, especially when so many things are going so wrong everywhere you look. How can we be joyful when our country is so divided, the planet is warming out of control, our democracy has been co-opted by wealth, and wars are raging across the globe? Can we be joyful in times like these?

Yes. Because it’s always times like these. And joy is precisely what sustains us by redeeming life’s inevitable struggles.

Joy is made for hard times. It’s an attitude, similar to hope, and just as resilient. Joy is not what ensues when times are good; it’s our refuge when times seem darkest. Joy is where we start, not where we arrive. So let us be joyful.

Every year around this time, I return to the following anecdote from Clarke Dewey Wells:

Several years ago and shortly after twilight our 3½-year-old tried to gain his parents’ attention to a shining star. The parents were busy with time and schedules, the irritabilities of the day and other worthy pre-occupations. “Yes, yes, we see the star — now I’m busy, don’t bother me.” On hearing this the young one launched through the porch door, fixed us with a fiery gaze and said, “You be glad at that star!” I will not forget the incident or his perfect words. It was one of those rare moments when you get everything you need for the good of your soul — reprimand, disclosure and blessing. It was especially good for me, that surprising moment, because I am one who responds automatically and negatively to the usual exhortations to “pause-and-be-more-appreciative-of-life.” Fortunately, I was caught grandly off-guard.

Joy is not something to be sought. It’s absolutely everywhere, if we pay attention as children do. When you take time to notice and savor the good already in your life, the beauty in small things, gratitude emerges effortlessly and joy with it.

So pause, and savor each small, good thing in your life. The people. The animals and plants. The food, water, air and warmth. The coffee, clothing, music and lights. Stop reading, and try it now. Try spending a few moments not wanting anything more.