OPINION: How will AI change the world?

I started to ponder the future of work, life and AI. Based on my experiences, I thought about the 2004 movie "I, Robot," starring Will Smith. There is a scene in the movie where he interacts with a person’s hologram. When he asks specific questions, the hologram responds, “I am sorry, my responses are limited. You must ask the right questions.”

With AI, you must ask the right question, or you will not get the answer you’re looking for; however, due to the way it works, you can zero in on the right question. I previously wrote about AI and how it works.

Briefly, AI will review your whole conversation log each time you provide a new input. It does this to understand your new input in context. This is what helps make AI so valuable. Both you and the computer understand the context of the previous questions and answers. This makes it way more lifelike.

How has life changed for me? I typically use an internet web search engine to find information. It has been very good, but each search only provided a series of links. I would have to review each link and see if it provided the information I needed.

More recently, some search engines started utilizing AI to provide brief answers to questions along with links to more in-depth information. This showed the power of AI. I switched some of my queries to AI for research, history and general learning.

One particular day, while traveling, I was trying to find a restaurant with certain specific foods. As my search concluded, the AI asked me a question, like a friend might ask of you after a conversation. While it was just a bunch of ones and zeros, I felt compelled to answer. This brought out a conversation with the computer for about four minutes. While I knew it was a computer, it was like chatting online with someone.

I am getting more involved with asking AI to help me at work.

As a computer programmer, I have done what so many before me have done. When I get stuck on something, I "Google it” to help find an answer. But in order to do this, you have to know what question you’re asking, just like in "I, Robot," because the computer can only provide you with specific information based on the question asked.