OPINION: Is darkness enshrouding our free press?

Near the end of the election, two major newspapers announced they would not endorse a presidential candidate this year. The Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post announcements came within three days of each other.

The Times is the largest newspaper in the western United States and the sixth largest in the country. The Post is the third largest newspaper in the nation. Both newspapers enjoy major influence. To underscore the importance of a free press, the Post, in 2017, adopted its slogan: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

This newspaper broke the Watergate scandal, the Pentagon Papers and many more significant “scoops,” often earning Pulitzer Prizes. Suddenly this influential newspaper of record has withdrawn from endorsing a political candidate. Is our democracy becoming enshrouded in darkness?

On Oct. 25, the Post stopped its editorial board from drafting a presidential endorsement, announcing there would be no endorsement this year; this, despite multiple decades of presidential endorsements. A few days earlier, the L.A. Times interrupted and killed its editorial board’s endorsement. Mariael Garza, editorials editor, resigned. She was followed by others, “including a Pulitzer prize-winning editorial writer,” according to Margaret Sullivan, columnist at The Guardian.

Sullivan’s opinions carry a lot of weight with me because of her clear thinking, as well as her journalistic experience and accolades. Before joining The Guardian, Sullivan was media columnist with the Washington Post for six years, preceded by a four-year stint as public editor at the New York Times. She’s been a media, politics and culture columnist with the Guardian since 2023.

Commenting on the L.A. Times and Post decisions to withhold editorial endorsement, Sullivan wrote, “There’s no way to see this decision other than as an appalling display of cowardice and a dereliction of their public duty.”

I find this deeply disturbing. Although journalism is changing, with electronic opinions generated on social media by artificial intelligence, many thoughtful readers still seek carefully wrought opinions. Such opinions, based on confirmable facts, navigate the nuances required for thoughtful decisions by readers. Such decisions are best based around opinions written by thinkers like Sullivan and other unnumbered dedicated journalists.

