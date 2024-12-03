OPINION: It's time to reconsider our Ukraine strategy

In 1977, inspired by one of my professors who had escaped to West Berlin via Checkpoint Charlie after the Berlin Wall went up, I traveled behind the Iron Curtain and crossed Checkpoint Charlie into East Berlin. Experiencing the stark realities of a divided city left a profound impression on me.

So, in 1987, when I watched President Ronald Reagan’s “tear down this wall” speech, it resonated deeply. When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, it felt personal; I still have a fragment of the Wall as a reminder.

In February 1990, during a meeting with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, Secretary of State James Baker assured Gorbachev that if the U.S. maintained a presence in a unified Germany within NATO, there would be no eastward expansion. He promised, “Not an inch of NATO’s present military jurisdiction will spread in the eastward direction.” This sentiment was echoed by West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who also reassured Gorbachev that NATO would not expand beyond Germany. Despite these assurances, NATO’s expansion proceeded unabated, reopening a deep mistrust between Russia and the West.

Look at what unfolded: Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999; Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia in 2004. Albania and Croatia in 2009, Montenegro in 2017, North Macedonia in 2020 and Finland in 2023. So much for “not an inch.”

Just as the United States once bristled at the Soviet Union placing nukes in Cuba, prompting threats of nuclear war, Vladimir Putin now rattles his own nuclear sabers as NATO encroaches on Russia’s borders. We are ignoring the echoes of history.

The Biden administration’s approval of U.S.-made long-range missiles (ATACMs) and anti-personnel mines for Ukraine reverses longstanding policy and is a reckless move that escalates the conflict with Russia. Allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory has provoked sharp responses, with Russia deploying intermediate-range ballistic missiles in retaliation. The approval of anti-personnel mines is especially devastating, as these weapons are globally condemned for their lingering danger to civilians.