OPINION: Spending bill grinch signals future problems

Just in time for Christmas, Congress passed a spending bill, keeping the federal government operating until March.

But the grinch was in the details. Originally, there was a bipartisan agreement poised to sail through both houses before the Dec. 20 deadline when the federal government would have shut down due to lack of funding. However, President-elect Donald Trump said he did not want that bill to pass, he wanted to eliminate some spending while raising the national debt ceiling.

Although Trump said he had no problem with sending money to farmers and disaster relief for North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, doubts were sown about money for a sweeping health care package with pharmacy reforms and money to repair the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, among other things that were part of the original bipartisan bill.

Overall, it appeared the national debt ceiling was the real issue, with the incoming administrating wanting more borrowing power by the U.S. government. Currently, that limit is $31.38 trillion, but Trump said the limit needs to be higher.

After the bipartisan bill failed, a second bill with a higher debt ceiling also failed as 38 Republican representatives — including Idaho’s Rep. Russ Fulcher — fought back against increasing the debt limit by another $5 trillion.

Why is all this important? It is important on two fronts:

First, economists say raising the debt limit means the U.S. will ultimately be in more debt to international banks and other countries, creating a devastating scenario should the U.S. default. Raising the limit would also downgrade credit rating agencies, increase borrowing costs for businesses and homeowners, increase interest rates, endanger consumer confidence and possibly create a severe stock market dip or crash.

Second, it shows how at least the next year will play out in Washington with an administration making demands on a Congress which may choose to balk.