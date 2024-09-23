OPINION: TikTok’s alarm clock is set to go off

With regard to social media, I’m basically homeless. I have a Facebook account that by now is covered in cobwebs and my use of LinkedIn tells the story of a person precariously clinging to a shaky career ladder — on the way down. And TikTok? I couldn’t spell the word until last week, when then-President-elect Donald Trump said, “I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok.”

Warm? If anything, that is an understated form of affection; over the last year of his presidential campaign, he acquired 15 million young followers (subjects to be more precise) to his platform. The very same Trump who had favored banning the platform altogether. Oh, how warm political breezes can seduce. On his first day back in the White House, the now-President Trump signed an executive order that permits TikTok to continue to operate for at least 75 days.

TikTok, along with its 170 million U.S. social media zealots, is in desperate need of a lifebuoy. True to form, Trump favors those who submit and supplicate, and TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew has done just that. The problem though is that CEO Shou has another boss: the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok is wholly owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance, and so ultimately answers to Xi Jinping. However tenuous, there are millions upon million of strings that lead back to an ear-splitting megaphone in Beijing. That won’t do at all, especially when we have a Congress teaming with mostly wealthy, greying, fear-based, male crusaders in search of threats to America’s basic freedoms, and who know little more than I do about social media.

A kind of digitized “Red Scare” raised hairs and Congress took rare bipartisan action in passing the U.S. Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act in April of 2024. (The provision was conveniently tucked into a $95 billion armaments measure destined for the killing fields of Ukraine.) The law essentially requires that TikTok must divest from ByteDance or shut down operations in the U.S. completely.

Why? Because the looming red menace of China has the capability and intent to “acquire, harvest, and manipulate TikTok’s content.” And to that accusation, with the benefit of documented evidence and having lived in China, I concur without reservation. At the same time, I would say that the threat of TikTok to our national security is overblown and largely misdirected, as I expect its most prominent subscriber, President Trump, well appreciates.