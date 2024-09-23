Is a person born with both a vagina and a penis a male or a female?

Or how about a person born with a penis inside of a vagina?

The answer, of course, is that they are neither.

They are intersex.

On the day of his inauguration, our president signed many executive orders.

One of the most outrageous was “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government.”

The order proclaims that, “Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself.”

Trump then goes on to demonstrate that he doesn’t know the difference between sex (the biological term) and gender (the social term).

Male and female are the biological terms. Man and woman are the social terms, and the difference is critical.

Binary classification of sex (the biological term) and gender (the social term) cannot properly classify millions of people who are born intersexed; people who may have one or more of potentially a hundred or more variations of physiological sex.

Walking a Miami street decades ago, to get out the kinks from a coast-to-coast flight, I happened upon a sidewalk newsstand. A magazine’s large, bold headline, “The Five Sexes” snatched my eyeballs.

I thought: “There are only two!” and quickly bought a copy.

Anne Fausto-Sterling wrote the amazing biological story of Levi Suydam, an intersexual resident of Salisbury, Conn. In 1843, Suydam applied to vote. His eligibility was challenged because he looked effeminate.