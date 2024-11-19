OPINION: Trump's victory: A rejection of elites and woke agendas

Donald Trump’s victory wasn’t just a win for him; it was a decisive rejection of a regime that’s grown far too comfortable wielding power at the expense of everyday Americans.

This election was our chance to push back against a ruling class that’s lost touch — especially Democrats who have strayed from representing working people. After years of lockdowns, mandates and media-driven narratives, voters had a rare opportunity to stand up and say, “Enough.” This vote went beyond party lines; it was a nationwide surge to reclaim the rights to make our own choices, live by our own values, and shake off the grip of unelected bureaucrats and media elites.

The political landscape has shifted. Today’s Democrats no longer resemble the party of the 1990s, once known for standing with working families and championing individual freedom. Now, their policies often seem disconnected from the lives of everyday Americans. Ironically, Trump — who once aligned with New York’s liberal establishment — now stands as the counterbalance to the Democrats’ increasingly radical agenda. This election was a chance to restore balance, supporting a candidate who reflects American values without bending to the extremes.

But this win was bigger than Trump. It was about the movement he’s built — a coalition that spans the spectrum of American life. Trump drew support from Elon Musk to RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard to Ron Paul. These voices crossed traditional party lines, all committed to breaking free from the establishment’s grip. Overall, Trump’s coalition was as diverse as it was determined. He gained support from women over 45, white women, Black men, Latino men, and younger voters. Among young men, he reversed Biden’s 2020 lead, beating Harris by two points, and narrowed her lead among young women from Biden’s 35-point margin to 24 points. In Florida, he flipped several counties with significant Puerto Rican populations, including Osceola, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough, which he’d lost in both 2020 and 2016. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ strongest supporters remained wealthy, dissatisfied white suburbanites.

His coalition rejects the notion that American strength lies in endless overseas entanglements. Trump’s critics mocked his diplomacy with so-called dictators, missing the point entirely: Americans are tired of wars that line the pockets of defense contractors and political insiders. Harris, in contrast, embraced endorsements from figures like John McCain’s family — symbols of perpetual military intervention. Trump’s coalition believes true strength isn’t measured by military dominance abroad but by prosperity at home. His victory is a step toward a foreign policy that values diplomacy over war, peace over profit, and America’s interests above all else.