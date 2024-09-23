The importance of getting Idaho online

Technology touches every part of our lives and with technology comes the need for reliable broadband access. Access to the internet has become nearly as important as access to clean drinking water, power for your home, and roads. In fact, access to broadband is so important that a U.S. Court of Appeals recently decided that high-speed internet service can be defined as a public utility. In parts of my district in north Idaho, broadband access may be one of the most important utilities.

During the 2019 interim, Governor Brad Little established the Idaho Broadband Task Force to come up with recommendations on how we can ensure that all Idahoans have access to high-speed internet. Although we had limited data, we started by identifying which parts of the state have reliable broadband and which places do not. Overwhelmingly, north-central Idaho is the most underserved part of the state. As one of the senators representing this area I am gravely concerned how this will impact northern Idahoans and the prosperity of the state. These underserved areas of the state are at risk of losing some of their most important services and equipment.

Broadband access is necessary for public safety, education, equipment operations and so much more. Schools need internet for students to access the most cutting-edge educational tools. Hospitals need broadband access for much of their lifesaving equipment to work. Libraries need their computers to have internet so that Idahoans can use them to fill out job applications, check their email or apply for social services. People will not relocate to and communities will not grow without real broadband access.

Even farmers are using internet access to operate drones that help to fertilize their crops and diagnose issues with plants. In modern society, broadband access is necessary for Idahoans to be safe and successful. Without reliable internet access, citizens in underserved areas are going to fall behind in health, academics, employment and numerous other areas.