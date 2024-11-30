When talking Pullman sidewalks, let’s look ahead a bit

It has been painful listening to conversations about sidewalk fees in Pullman conducted largely during city council meetings but also on the streets and among business owners.

Now that the new concrete is drying in downtown, it is time to talk money. How much should the city charge for a certain amount of sidewalk use outside storefronts. A dollar per square foot, $10, $15? The question is unfortunate, not least because what money will be collected will largely be symbolic and will hardly make the city richer or poorer. Inappropriate as well is the timing, with businesses having just gone through hell and back over the last few months just trying to survive.

Shouldn’t the conversation be much less transactional and much more celebratory, lighthearted and about visions of the future. Listen to the words exchanged during council meetings, and more importantly the tone with which they were delivered, and you’d be forgiven thinking that the topic at hand is funerary, dealing with the passing of a loved figure or the demise of friendly colleague. Cheer up folks and be generous. Set aside all talk about money in favor of one about ideas for the way the extra walking room can restore life and civic activity lost to years of shabbiness in downtown Pullman.

The new sidewalks by themselves offer little in excitement. If it weren’t for the bike lane, red and sinewy and potentially useless as a bike lane but great as a graphic expression, they would be dreadfully bland. Here and there, there are signs of design, but by and large they remain undifferentiated for long stretches at a time. Which is terrible in one sense but excellent in another, namely as a blank canvas on which to paint whatever we want. One could indeed argue that had the sidewalks been overly designed, they would have dominated the scene and left little for the community to build and develop on its own.

Why not take this time to change the culture of design in the city, currently dormant and hidden under a pile of fear. Look at the entire stretch of the emerging downtown and you’ll notice that every trash can, every bench and every light post is picked from a catalogue issued by a company somewhere in Nebraska, Minneapolis or who knows where else? Nothing is specific to Pullman, or even the Northwest. Even the brick, when not marching mindlessly between trees, does not know what to do with itself, but pool in sudden blocks of lost significance. What should happen there is not sure, other than perhaps express nostalgia for a distant masonry past.