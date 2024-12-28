Sections
AnnouncementsDecember 28, 2024

50th anniversary: Kyle and Joan Way

story image illustation
story image illustation

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.

Kyle Way and Joan Schlader were married at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nezperce on Dec. 28, 1974.

For 36 years, Kyle and Joan lived and raised their family in Craigmont before moving to Lewiston in 2009.

Joan dedicated more than 20 years to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s office as a secretary and victim advocate before transitioning to a role as administrative secretary at Centennial Elementary School in Lewiston. She retired from there in 2019.

Kyle worked as a farmer in Craigmont before joining the Idaho Transportation Department in 1997. He retired in 2020 as the foreman of the striping crew at the Lewiston shed.

The couple enjoy spending time with their family and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events. To mark this special occasion, they will celebrate with their children and grandchildren and embark on a Panama Canal cruise with friends in January.

Kyle’s and Joan’s enduring love and commitment inspire all who know them.

