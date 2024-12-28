50th anniversary: Kyle and Joan Way

Joan dedicated more than 20 years to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s office as a secretary and victim advocate before transitioning to a role as administrative secretary at Centennial Elementary School in Lewiston. She retired from there in 2019.

Kyle worked as a farmer in Craigmont before joining the Idaho Transportation Department in 1997. He retired in 2020 as the foreman of the striping crew at the Lewiston shed.

The couple enjoy spending time with their family and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events. To mark this special occasion, they will celebrate with their children and grandchildren and embark on a Panama Canal cruise with friends in January.

Kyle’s and Joan’s enduring love and commitment inspire all who know them.