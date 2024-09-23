Wedding: Logan-Greene

Diana Logan, of Pullman, and Steve Greene, of Moscow, were joined in marriage June 15 at Paradise Ridge Retreat outside Moscow. Hailey Lewis, of Moscow, was the officiant.

She graduated from Pullman High School and Washington State University in Pullman, and is employed by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Moscow. She is the daughter of Jim and Jean Logan, of Pullman.

He graduated from Moscow High School and the University of Idaho in Moscow, and is employed by the UI. He is the son of William and Merchele Greene, of Moscow.