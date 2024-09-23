Wedding: Logan-Greene

Diana Logan, of Pullman, and Steve Greene, of Moscow, were joined in marriage June 15 at Paradise Ridge Retreat outside Moscow. Hailey Lewis, of Moscow, was the officiant.
She graduated from Pullman High School and Washington State University in Pullman, and is employed by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Moscow. She is the daughter of Jim and Jean Logan, of Pullman.
He graduated from Moscow High School and the University of Idaho in Moscow, and is employed by the UI. He is the son of William and Merchele Greene, of Moscow.
Stephanie Logan of Alexandria, Va., the bride’s sister, was her maid of honor. Jessica Potwora, of Pullman, the groom’s sister, was his best man.
Wedding events included a garden party on the lawn, a full procession of bride, groom, family and friends to a wedding ceremony beside the pond and a cocktail hour where the bride and groom visited with guests. Dinner was catered by Birch & Barley of Pullman and the reception ended after dancing late into the night.
The couple honeymooned in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and are making their home in Palouse.